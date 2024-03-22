Chakwera leaves Malawi for SADC Summit in Zambia

Malawi leader Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has this afternoon left Malawi for Zambia to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Lusaka in Zambia.

The plane carrying the Malawi leader departed the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 14:00 hours and is expected to return home through the same airport on Saturday, 23nd March, 2024 at 17:30 hours.

SADC is holding an Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika, Plus SADC Troika, Troop Contributing Countries to the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC), Personnel Contributing Countries to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Mozambique on 23rd March 2024 in Lusaka, Republic of Zambia.

The Summit will be chaired by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. The SADC Organ is an institution of SADC which is responsible for the promotion of peace and security in the region.

The Summit will discuss the security situation in the SADC region with focus on the situation in the eastern part of the DRC and Cabo Delgado in the northern Mozambique.

The Summit according to the SADC Secretariat will receive an update on progress of SADC missions namely, SAMIDRC and SAMIM which were deployed to support the Governments of the DRC and Mozambique to restore peace, security, and stability to pave the way for sustainable development.

Currently, the SADC Organ Troika comprises the Republic of Zambia, as Chair of the Organ; the United Republic of Tanzania, as the Incoming Chair of the Organ; and the Republic of Namibia, as the Outgoing Chair of the Organ.

According to the SADC secretariat , the SADC Troika comprises the Republic of Angola, as the Chair of SADC; Republic of Zimbabwe, as the Incoming Chair of SADC; and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Outgoing Chair of SADC.

SAMIM Personnel Contributing Countries include Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. SAMIDRC Troop Contributing Countries are Malawi, South Africa, and United Republic of Tanzania, working together with the Government of the DRC.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit will be preceded by the following meetings:

22nd March 2024 – Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) and the meeting of the Senior Officials of the MCO.

21st March 2024 – Extraordinary Meeting of Interstate Defence and Security Sub Committee (ISDSC).

