63 farmer groups get K6.5 billion from AGCOM, govt wants more farmers to apply

March 22, 2024

The government has disbursed K6.5 billion to 63 Farmers groups and producer organisations that have qualified for the Agricultural Commercialization Project (AGCOM).

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale says the 63 beneficiaries are the ones who qualified for the AGCOM Phase 1 but were not given the money due to limited funds under that phase.

“We are issuing these cheques because we now have over K550 billion under the AGCOM Phase 2. Currently we are also receiving concept notes for the Phase 2 which will be implemented for 5 years,” says Kawale.

He has since challenged farmers and other interested people to form Cooperatives to access the funds which were given to Malawi by the World Bank as a grant.

