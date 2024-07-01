NAM elect new office bearers as four positions went unopposed, promise to rebuild, thrive netball sport

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has officially elected new office bearers which has seen Vitumbiko Gubuduza who was the Chairperson of the Blantyre Districts Netball Committee (BDNC) ushered the office of the NAM President after going unopposed.

The new executive committee which will run for a period of one year was elected during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.

During the meeting, delegates confirmed the recent appointed interim committee which comprised of President, General Secretary, Treasure and executive members to maintain their positions which they were temporarily holding following the resignation of the previous Committee whereas the Vice President, Vice GS and Vice Treasure positions which went to Lumbani Ntonyo, Charity Gondwe and Anastanzia Kaphale were elected through voting process.

The new Vice President, Ntonyo scooped 39 votes, beating Linda Magombo who got 5 votes, while Gondwe took the Vice GS position with 39 votes against Paul Kaphuka who had 5 votes whereas, Kaphale was tursted with the Vice Treasure role after going unopposed.

Speaking at EGM, newly elected NAM President, Vitumbiko Gubuduza said she is aiming to improve the netball sport with right decisions in all the aspects so that sponsors can start trusting the association by bringing support.

“The major goal is to take netball to it’s lost glory, but to achieve that, everyone in the committee will need to have a heart of a servant leadership whose main priority will be for the sport and not personal gains.

“As a president I want to promote teamwork, unity and ensure there is no politics because for the past years netball has been going down due to lack of oneness among the committee,” said Gubuduza.

She also added that, the committee is eager to consider constructive criticism for the encountered problems as it helps leaders to take right direction.

“Honestly, we have a long way to go if we are to achieve all our plans but I am very confident that everything will be accomplished because our secret will be working together always,” explained Gubuduza.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), Director of Planning Marketing and Infrastructure Development, Limbani Matola who was the guest of honour described the EGM as successful and that he has no doubt about that the new committee will deliver good results as delegates managed to put in positions people who are well qualified in terms of academic, skilful administrators with a full netball brains with different good backgrounds.

However, Matola challenged the committee to set-up a fully functional secretariate, develop capacity for both technical personel as well as athletes and ensure they are accountable and transparency.

“Netball is the biggest sport in the country which deserves to have passionate and well educated leaders in order to continue developing the sport.

“As MNCS we are very much impressed with the current team and we are ready to support NAM in its activities,” said Matola.

The full Executive Committee is as follows;

PRESIDENT

Vitumbiko Gubuduza

Lumbani Ntonyo

GENERAL SECRETARY

Yamikani Kauma

Charity Gondwe

TREASURER

Cecilia Mtukule

Anastanzia Kaphale

EXECUTIVE MEMBERS

Tamala Fweta

Fernando Ligola

Justice Katika

Margret Maluwa

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!