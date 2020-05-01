Namadingo denies being gospel artist: Fans react

Malawi’s multi-talented musician Patience Namadingo has attracted mixed reactions from both his fans and foes for openly denying that he is a gospel artist.

Namadingo made the denial in his Facebook post on Thursday night .

He posted: “The most frequent asked question on this page by some people is.”Kodi unasiya kuyimba a uzimu?’ ‘Are you a gospel musciaon?”

The he wrote:”For the very last time the answer is ‘ NO I am not a gospel musician. I am just a musician. It is my Job. I’m sure you also have jobs and they are not gospel jobs.”

Namadingo says he chooses what to sing and that the gospel is just another message he choose to share as part of his music career.

“If you need a 100% gospel musician who only sings about Jesus in his music then you have lots of them out there. I am not one of them,” he states.

Namadingo says just like other musicians he also have other things he would want to sing about such as about love, education, girls and boys empowerment, wealth creation, good morals, and all that contributes to the well being of people in a society.

“If you are offended by such topics or you want a 100% gospel musician who mentions Jesus and God in every song he does, then there are lots of them out there. I am not one of them. Make a screenshot. Tayankha Tayankha basi,” Namadingo posted

He concludes with a note in vernacular and a hashtag for emphasis”

“Note: kwaofuna mtsutso monga mwanthawi zambili, your comment will not get our reply on this. #NotAGospelMusician”.

Some people commenting on the post have accused the musician of openly denying God and Jesus with others quoting biblical verses to stress their point. They have even accused him of denying Jesus because of money.

Others have hailed him for openly expressing himself and saying not all gospel musicians does the will of God. Saying many are mere pretenders and hypocrites who sing gospel for easy money.

