South Africa  newspaper celebrates Prophet Bushiri’s giving spirit: ‘He is a giver not taker!’

May 1, 2020 Chomi Khumalo -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Daily Sun  the biggest daily newspaper in South Africa has published a story which celerbrate  Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his donations to the community,  screaming with a headling ‘Major 1 is one hell of a giver, not a taker!’

Show of humbleness and humility: Bushiri giving to the poor

Bushiri, leader of the  Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is also known as ‘Major 1’.

The ‘Major 1’ and his team have been distributing food parcels and health kits among vulnerable communities since the coronavirus lockdown began in South Africa.

The parcels included meals, toiletries, sanitary pads, as well as masks and sanitisers.

“The public shouldn’t forget that the prophet is an astute businessman and philanthropist,” said  Bushiri’s spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo in quotes reported by the paper.

He said Bushiri is the church’s number one donor and gives to the poor unconditionally.

“He assists the church when it’s unable to satisfy its debts,” he said.

