South Africa  newspaper celebrates Prophet Bushiri’s giving spirit: ‘He is a giver not taker!’

Daily Sun the biggest daily newspaper in South Africa has published a story which celerbrate Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his donations to the community, screaming with a headling ‘Major 1 is one hell of a giver, not a taker!’

Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is also known as ‘Major 1’.

The ‘Major 1’ and his team have been distributing food parcels and health kits among vulnerable communities since the coronavirus lockdown began in South Africa.

The parcels included meals, toiletries, sanitary pads, as well as masks and sanitisers.

“The public shouldn’t forget that the prophet is an astute businessman and philanthropist,” said Bushiri’s spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo in quotes reported by the paper.

He said Bushiri is the church’s number one donor and gives to the poor unconditionally.

“He assists the church when it’s unable to satisfy its debts,” he said.

