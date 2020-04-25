Namadingo lines up next mash-up with Mlaka, Giddes and Ethel Kamwendo

Musician-of-the-moment Patience Namadingo has confirmed that he will be recording a number of mash-ups with a number of top musicians in the country as he continues with the journey of re-making music for various musicians.

The artists has recently done a number of collaborations with artists such as Joe Kells, Billy Kaunda, Lucius Banda and the famous Chileka-based reggae group the Black Missionaries.

Namadingo has also recorded a popular Zaulendo Uno also known as ‘Ndalama’ with Mitengeli choir.

Through his official Facebook page, Namadingo revealed his next assignments include reggae mash-up with Macdonald Mlaka Maliro, Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, George Mkandawire and old guard Giddes Chalamanda.

He will also record reggae mash-up part two’s with Black Missionaries and Lucius Banda.

As that is not all Namadingo will record a special one called Musuma which is ‘made for Zambians’.

Namadingo has taken the music industry by storm with his idea of mash-ups.

He was also recently picked by FDH Bank as their brand ambassador.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!