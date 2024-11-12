Namalomba angry with growing reports that APM is sick: “APM is alive and well, don’t spread falsities”

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has hit back strongly at a series of circulating rumors claiming that former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is seriously ill, insisting the reports are unfounded and politically motivated. DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has dismissed the allegations as “malicious lies” designed to tarnish the reputation of the party’s leader and undermine his ongoing political involvement.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Namalomba vehemently rejected the rumors that have gained traction on social media and in some sections of the press, which suggest that Mutharika’s health is in decline and that he is unable to carry out his public duties. “These reports are baseless and malicious,” Namalomba declared. “President Mutharika is in excellent health and fully engaged in his political and public duties. He is not a victim of any illness, as some would like to falsely suggest.”

The allegations surfaced after a report claimed Mutharika had postponed his voter registration process due to health issues. However, Namalomba pointed out that the former president has been active in several public initiatives, including a recent visit to Machinga where he distributed food to vulnerable communities. “Just last week, President Mutharika was on the ground in Machinga, engaging with his supporters and addressing the needs of Malawians,” Namalomba noted.

The DPP spokesperson also emphasized that Mutharika is scheduled to attend and lead key events this week, including the DPP National Governing Council (NGC) orientation workshop and a fundraising dinner. “This is a clear indication that there is absolutely no truth to the claims of illness,” Namalomba said, urging the public to disregard any unverified and malicious reports.

The accusations have raised questions about the credibility of the sources behind the rumors. Namalomba demanded that the media outlets responsible for publishing such claims issue a public retraction and apology. “We call on these media houses to verify their sources and focus on responsible, factual reporting,” he said. “Let’s stop the spread of lies and start focusing on the truth.”

Despite the DPP’s firm stance, the rumors continue to spread, sparking debate over the role of the media in political discourse. Some critics argue that the reports may be part of a broader smear campaign to discredit Mutharika ahead of the 2025 general elections.

As of now, there has been no formal response from the media outlets behind the allegations, and questions about the origins of the rumors remain unanswered.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!