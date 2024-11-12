Opposition parties demand resignations of MEC Chair, MEC CEO, and NRB PS as demos are on tomorrow

As the 2025 general elections approach, opposition political parties have escalated their criticism of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB), calling for the resignation of key figures in charge of the election process.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Shadric Namalomba, spokesperson for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), demanded that MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, MEC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mpesi, and NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo step down, accusing them of incompetence and failure to address serious concerns regarding the electoral process.

The opposition parties have expressed growing frustration with the handling of the voter registration process, which they say is marred by significant technical and logistical challenges. According to Namalomba, the current registration process has been plagued by errors, which undermine public confidence in the system. He stated that MEC has failed to ensure the integrity and transparency of the process, prompting the opposition to call for immediate action.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s electoral history. The inability of these leaders to manage and oversee the smooth conduct of the voter registration process is unacceptable,” Namalomba said. “The time has come for them to take responsibility and step down for the sake of the credibility of our elections.”

In addition to the resignation demands, the opposition is pushing for the termination of a contract with Smartmatic International, the company contracted to supply election management devices and software for the 2025 elections. The opposition parties have raised concerns about the reliability of the technology, claiming that it could result in serious inaccuracies during the elections, and calling for a more transparent selection process for election management companies.

Namalomba further emphasized that the opposition is demanding a halt to the ongoing voter registration process until the issues are addressed. “We cannot proceed with a process that is riddled with flaws. It’s imperative that the registration process is paused until these concerns are adequately addressed, or else we risk a flawed election,” he added.

The criticism has not been limited to the opposition. Election observers and civil society groups have also raised concerns about the delays in the registration process, and questions have been raised over the MEC’s ability to hold free and fair elections in 2025.

Despite these growing concerns, MEC has remained firm, asserting that it is working to address the challenges raised by stakeholders. However, opposition parties have dismissed these assurances, believing that the electoral body’s leadership has failed to act decisively in addressing the underlying problems.

As tensions continue to rise, the opposition’s call for the resignation of the top electoral officials is not just a political demand but a reflection of widespread distrust in the electoral management system. The next steps will likely determine the trajectory of the 2025 general elections and whether the opposition’s protests will gain further momentum.

The opposition is set to hold a nationwide demonstration tomorrow, demanding that MEC and the government take immediate action to ensure a transparent and credible election process. The pressure is now mounting on MEC to either address the concerns raised or face further backlash from political and civil society groups.

