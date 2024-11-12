Chakwera hails KUHeS for creating unique culture that fuses tradition and modernity

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has lauded Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) for its innovative approach to education, distinguishing itself by seamlessly blending Malawi’s cultural heritage with modern academic excellence.

Speaking at the historic First Congregation Ceremony in Blantyre, where he was installed as the inaugural Chancellor of KUHeS, President Chakwera highlighted how the institution has embraced both tradition and modernity in its mission to produce world-class healthcare professionals. He pointed out that this fusion was evident in the ceremony itself, where the traditional flywhisk, a symbol of respect and authority, was incorporated into the graduation process.

The flywhisk is a powerful cultural symbol that honours the legacy of Malawi’s founding father, Dr. Kamuzu Banda, whose vision laid the foundation for the institutions that merged to form KUHeS. Dr. Kamuzu’s commitment to healthcare and education, particularly in the fields of nursing and medicine, is reflected in the university’s mission to provide high-quality training to the next generation of health professionals.

“I am particularly impressed by how KUHeS has managed to integrate the rich cultural heritage of Malawi with the demands of modern healthcare education,” President Chakwera said. “The use of the flywhisk in today’s ceremony is a fitting tribute to the late Dr. Kamuzu Banda, who was not only a visionary leader but also a trained doctor who believed deeply in the power of education to transform lives.”

The President further emphasized that KUHeS is setting an example of how institutions can balance national identity with academic rigor. “KUHeS is not just a place of learning; it is a reflection of our values, history, and aspirations as a nation,” he noted. “In this way, KUHeS is uniquely positioned to lead in training professionals who will serve with a deep understanding of Malawi’s healthcare needs, while honoring the traditions that define us as a people.”

The university’s distinctive cultural approach is seen in its academic programs, which combine cutting-edge healthcare education with a deep commitment to national and social values. KUHeS, which was established in 2021 following the merger of the Kamuzu College of Nursing and the College of Medicine, has set itself apart as an institution that values both the past and the future, producing graduates who are not only skilled healthcare workers but also culturally attuned and patriotic citizens.

As the first cohort of 103 students graduated today, receiving certificates, diplomas, and degrees in various health-related disciplines, President Chakwera expressed confidence that KUHeS’s approach would lead to a new generation of healthcare professionals dedicated to serving the people of Malawi.

“I have no doubt that you, the first graduates of KUHeS, will take your place among the ranks of professionals who are shaping the future of healthcare in Malawi,” said Chakwera. “I urge you to go beyond the pursuit of personal success and strive to make a positive impact in every corner of this country. Your training here has been exceptional, and the nation is looking to you to rise to the challenges ahead with integrity, service, and commitment.”

The integration of tradition with modern education at KUHeS is seen as a key strength of the institution, as it prepares its students to address the evolving challenges of Malawi’s healthcare system while remaining grounded in the country’s rich cultural heritage. The university’s focus on both academic excellence and national pride aims to cultivate a generation of healthcare professionals who will serve not only as medical experts but as champions of Malawi’s health and development.

As KUHeS continues to grow, its model of blending tradition and modernity sets a precedent for other institutions to follow, demonstrating that the future of education in Malawi can be shaped by the values and traditions that have defined the nation for generations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!