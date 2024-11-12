No more printed motor insurance certificates starting January 2025 as digital ones set to roll out

The Insurance Association of Malawi (IAM) has announced a significant shift in how motor insurance will be handled in the country. Beginning January 1, 2025, IAM will cease the use of printed motor insurance certificates, replacing them with a digital system aimed at curbing fraud and improving the tracking of stolen vehicles.

IAM representative, Dickson Malamba, made the announcement at a media and police briefing, explaining that the new digital system is designed to combat the rising issue of counterfeit insurance certificates, which have been a major concern in the country’s road transport system. He highlighted that the move aligns with the government’s broader push towards a digital economy, including the transition to digital services in various sectors, including insurance.

“By embracing digital motor insurance certificates, we will enhance the integrity of the system and ensure that only genuine, verified policies are in circulation,” said Malamba. He also emphasized that the system will facilitate easier tracking of stolen vehicles, which is an important step in combating vehicle theft in Malawi.

The move has been welcomed by the Regional Traffic Officer, Superintendent Augustine Chakanika, who expressed optimism about the system’s potential benefits for road safety and law enforcement. However, Chakanika raised concerns about the challenges that could arise, particularly in rural areas where network connectivity may be unreliable. He called on IAM to ensure that traffic officers in such areas are adequately supported with solutions to address potential network issues.

Additionally, Chakanika urged IAM to prioritize robust security measures to protect the digital system from cyber threats such as hacking. The security of sensitive information, including vehicle registration and insurance data, will be critical to the success of the initiative.

IAM’s transition to digital motor insurance certificates is expected to streamline the process for both insurers and consumers, reduce paperwork, and provide greater accountability in the insurance industry. However, the shift will also require extensive awareness campaigns to ensure that the public and law enforcement officers are fully equipped to handle the new system.

As the country continues to embrace digital solutions across various sectors, this new system represents another step forward in modernizing Malawi’s insurance and transportation systems. The successful implementation of digital motor insurance certificates will depend on overcoming challenges such as network access in rural areas and ensuring secure data management.

