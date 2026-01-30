Namalomba Issues Stern Warning to MBC Over Partisan Politics, Signals Shake-Up at Malawi Post Corporation

Minister of Information and Digitisation, Shadric Namalomba, has delivered a blunt warning to employees of the state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), urging them to stop meddling in partisan politics and uphold professionalism in serving the public.

Speaking during a visit to MBC’s Area 4 Studios in Lilongwe, Namalomba emphasised that the public broadcaster must remain neutral, serving all Malawians rather than advancing the interests of political elites.

“The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is a public service institution. Its duty is to the people of this country, not to individual political actors,” the minister said, making it clear that partisan interference will not be tolerated.

Namalomba said the visit was intended to gain firsthand insight into MBC’s operations and assess how effectively the institution delivers public broadcasting services to Malawians.

The minister’s visit also included a stop at the Mlambe One Stop Centre in Lilongwe, where he announced that government plans to appoint a new Postmaster General for the Malawi Post Corporation (MPC).

He explained that the current Postmaster General’s contract expires this January and that the incoming official will be tasked with implementing a turnaround strategy for the embattled corporation, which has long struggled with inefficiency and poor service delivery.

“Government remains committed to reforming public institutions to ensure efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery,” Namalomba added, signalling that both MBC and MPC are under close scrutiny for performance and adherence to professional standards.

The minister’s message comes amid growing concerns over public institutions being used as tools for political patronage, a problem he appears determined to address.

