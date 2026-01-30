Rumphi Chieftaincy in Turmoil as Paramount Chief Pushes Controversial Appointment

Rumphi’s chieftaincy crisis is deepening as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, born Joseph Bongololo Gondwe, faces mounting criticism over his handling of administrative appointments in his jurisdiction.

At the center of the storm is the controversial promotion of Group Village Head (GVH) Mwang’onga to the position of Sub-Traditional Authority (STA) in Ng’onga Zone, Henga Valley. Eight of the nine Village Development Committees (VDCs) in the area have condemned the move as illegal and politically motivated, arguing it undermines the customary order and punishes Traditional Authority (TA) Chisovya for opposing Chikulamayembe’s rise to Paramount Chief.

The wrangle has created a bizarre power dynamic: the newly appointed Mwang’onga is treated as equal to his former boss, TA Chisovya, and has been given responsibilities traditionally reserved for Chisovya. Yet, Mwang’onga commands support from only one VDC, while Chisovya retains loyalty from the other eight.

“This appointment is a clear attempt to sideline TA Chisovya for being vocal against the installation of Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief,” said GVH Kanjululu, spokesperson for the eight VDCs.

The group has taken their grievances to Rumphi District Council, petitioning for intervention and for their concerns to be escalated to President Arthur Peter Mutharika. The petition cites the Chiefs Act, arguing that the authority to appoint a Sub-Traditional Authority rests exclusively with the President, not the Paramount Chief.

“Section 5, Part II Cap. 22:03 of the Chiefs Act clearly states that at the request of a Chief, the President may appoint any person to the office of Sub-Chief,” the petition reads. “Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe has no legal authority to make this appointment unilaterally.”

Despite the legal challenge, both Chikulamayembe and Mwang’onga have stood firm. Mwang’onga told Zodiak Broadcasting Station that his elevation was “done procedurally” and dismissed the opposition’s claims, though he acknowledged their right to protest. Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief has reportedly told the media and the royal establishment that “what he has appointed no one can rescind.”

The conflict is intensifying long-standing tensions. Bongololo Gondwe wrestled the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy from Mtima Gondwe through court battles, arguing that the chieftaincy rotates among lineages and that Mtima’s family should not monopolize it—a system in place since the reinstatement of the chieftaincy in 1907. Many local chiefs and community members remain opposed to this legal interpretation, claiming that tradition supports Mtima’s lineage as the rightful custodians.

The feud has spilled into public life. During the annual Gonapamuhanya cultural festival, suspected supporters of the pro-Mtima camp reportedly attacked attendees, throwing stones and creating fear among festivalgoers.

The eight VDCs opposing Mwang’onga’s elevation include Principal GVHs Chibaya, Kanjululu, Kobyo, Baghaya, Mhangula, and Chandiwira Chisovya, as well as GVHs Mnyongani and Kamatang’ombe. Together, they insist that the Paramount Chief’s politically motivated decision is fracturing the Ng’onga community and undermining the legitimacy of traditional leadership in Rumphi.

Observers warn that if the dispute is not addressed, it could escalate further, risking violence, political interference, and long-term destabilisation of one of Rumphi’s most significant cultural and administrative institutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :