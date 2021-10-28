Namalomba obtains court order stopping his removal as PAC chairperson

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Mangochi South West, Shadric Namalomba, has obtained a court order restraining Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) from removing him from his position as chairperson of the committee.

Namalomba faces deposition for his alleged attempts to block the administration of justice in the abuse of the taxpayer identification number (TPIN) of former President Peter Mutharika.

PAC members resolved to relieve the lawmaker of his chairpersonship following a warning he sent to Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma.

Namalomba, in his capacity as DPP Publicity Secretary, warned the Bureau against going ahead with its planned interview with Mutharika as part of gathering evidence for the case in which his close allies and aides, including former Chief of Staff Peter Mkhitho and Norman Chisale, are accused of using the TPIN to import large volumes of cement for sale in Malawi.

He further accused ACB of harassing the former Head of State based on political reasons.

But Chizuma counter-warned Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials that the Bureau would not hesitate to invoke Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices Act on anyone trying to obstruct justice in its investigation.

The altercation between Namalomba and ACB prompted lawmakers sitting on PAC to pass a resolution to remove him for “trying to frustrate the fight against graft” at a time, Malawians are demanding justice in corruption cases.

They cited conflict of interest as one of the grounds for his removal.

But Namalomba defended his action, arguing that he had done nothing wrong that would warrant an ejection from his position at PAC.

To ensure that he is not taken unawares, Namalomba applied for an injunction to restrain PAC from proceeding with its intention to remove him from the position.

Nyasa Times has confirmed this morning that the High Court in Zomba has granted him his wish today.

“Until a further Order of the Court, the Decision of the 1st Defendant (PAC) made on or around 14th October, 2021 seeking and/or intending to remove the Claimant from the position of the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee BE and IS HEREBY STAYED. CONSEQUENTLY, the Defendant[s] BE and ARE HEREBY restrained either by themselves or through their agents, servants, officials or by whomsoever or howsoever otherwise from removing the Claimant from his position as c airperson of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly,” reads the order signed by Judge Mzondi Mvula.

The order warns, “If you disobey this Order yourselves, your officers, employees, agents, may be found guilty of Contempt of Court and may be sent to prison or fined or your assets may be seized.”

