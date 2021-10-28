Airtel Malawi launches K100m worth Boola Mtambo Promotion

Airtel Malawi has launched a PaNet Volume Data Bundle Promotion called Boola Mtambo as one way of celebrating with valued customers after hitting over 6 Million subscribers mark.

Worth K100 Million, ‘Boola Mtambo Promotion’ will run from 29 October to 24 December, 2021, and one lucky customer will go away with a fully-funded six-day trip to Dubai.

Speaking during the launch at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Wednesday evening, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Thokozani said only customers who use PaNet volume bundles of a minimum of K500 per week via Airtel Money are eligible to participate in the promotion.

Sande said during the promotion, the customers will be offered a 10 percent data volume bonus for PaNet Volume bundle purchased via Airtel Money, which will be valid for 48 hours for both self-purchase and gifting.

“This bonus will be offered to customers upon purchase of PaNet Data Volume bundles from 301, My Airtel App, 211, 121 and Airtel Money Agent with mode of payment being

Airtel money. Customers draw will be conducted daily, weekly and monthly with a grand draw at the end of the promotion where one lucky customer will win a fully funded 6 days holiday in Dubai costed at K5 Million,” she said

She said hitting over six million subscribers and having 1, 000 plus sites across the country is also not a mean achievement, but something worthy of celebration.

“As Airtel Malawi, we have crossed another milestone. We have over six million subscribers on our network and we have now covered Malawi to a larger extent of having more than 1, 000 sites, this is why we want to share smiles with our customers.

“Thank you to our customers and channel partners for granting us the opportunity to create a community of customers who we can continue to connect with and support,” she said

Sande said in building up to the grand prize of the K5 million holiday in Dubai, some customers will have a chance to also win cash prizes ranging from K5, 000, K50, 000 and K100, 000 each in various draws that are going to be conducted.

Boola Mtambo Promotion comes barely two months after Airtel Yabeba Promotion, which also created 48 millionaires across the country.

