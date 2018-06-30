Namangale gears up to become first Malawi chess woman president

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) executive committee member, Susan Musa Namangale, is all set to compete for the post of president, the first woman to do so, at the association’s elections set for the month end of August.

High on her agenda is a plan to manage Chessam as an institution with proper facilities including an office and an administrator to manage office operations.

“My main objective is to see chess improving further from where it is now,” Namangale said. “The outgoing president Kezzie Msukwa did a commendable job and it is important that he leaves the association in able hands.

“My vision is to see chess development in all districts in Malawi and ensure increase of schools and ladies participating in chess activities. I will ensure that there are enough resources to uplift the game of chess at grassroot level including chess boards and chess clocks.

“Once in office, I will ensure establishment of zones to manage chess activities in the zonal districts. Above all I will toil to ensure that Chessam is funded through creation of strategic long term funding partnerships. I will ensure that leagues are supported effectively to ensure implementation of chess activities in a sustainable manner.”

She added that Chessam currently has two international Arbiters and this remains a challenge for big tournaments hence she plans to ensure that Chessam can support at least two or three more arbiters to attain the IA norm as well as train five assistant arbiters allowing the formation of Arbiters Commission.

“I also look forward to ensure more national instructors are trained for coaching in the schools to develop the sport in schools. I look forward to review and look after player welfare during tournaments as well as national teams at international tournaments based on the standard and established systems.

“Player welfare systems will be transparent and consulted upon, thus I plan to put in place a structured grievance redress mechanism for players to lodge grievances and ensure resolution in a transparent manner. I will ensure enforcement of membership system and ensure members are identified and enjoy incentives.”

She paid tribute to the leadership of outgoing president Kezzi Msukwa, who has been at the helm for 14 years, saying during his tenure, in which she was proudly part of, chess players have been participating in Olympiads and other international tournaments resulting into attainment of a gold medal at an Amateur Africa Championship by Chipanga Chiletso.

“We also have players like Joseph Mwale who are respected in other countries due to their performance over the years as well as increased number of rated players. Malawi now has two international arbiters and is now able to host international chess tournaments especially Zone 4.3 games for 14 countries hosted in 2015 and this year to be hosted in December.”

At the prize giving ceremony of the Mdina Engineering Malawi Open held two weeks ago at College of Medicine in Blantyre, Msukwa urged the chess fraternity to choose wisely in replacing him so that at the end of the day chess wins.

“I go out a very proud man that we all worked towards making chess win,” said Msukwa, who is the Zone 4.3 president (more like SADC chess president) and he is in the Electoral Commission of world chess governing body, FIDE.

Namangale will be up against Gershom Chima (the cureent general secretary) and executive member Mayeso Mphande.

Vying for vice-presidency, currently held by Mark Chikoko, are Moses Mtumbuka and Stanley Mtuwa and for general secretary are Stanley Kafere, Isaac Mumba and Southern Region Chess League chairman Wasoka Chirwa.

Makhosi Nyirenda wants to retain his post of publicity secretary and he goes unopposed while Khama Chindole will contest for post of treasurer.

National coordinator for chess in schools Magret Ngugama is being challenged by Leonard M’bwana.

