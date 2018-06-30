MP Chitete teases on rightful Aford president in Parliament

There was drama in parliament on Friday when parliamentarian for Mchinji North East, Alex Chitete, in a satirical manner teased on who was the eligible president for Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) between Enoch Chihana and Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo.

Chitete wondered and asked the Speaker, Richard Msowoya, if it was in order to have two presidents of the same political party in parliament.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, is it in order for this House to have two presidents for one political party?” asked Chitete.

Responding to the question, Msowoya said his office was not aware of the development.

And, former vice president and Mzimba South East Constituency legislator, Khumbo Kachali, also—satirically—congratulated both Chihana and Mwenifumbo for making it as AFORD presidents.

“We will be calling you AFORD E and AFORD M meaning factions for Mwenifumbo and Chihana,” joked Kachali.

But standing on a point of order, Chihana, who was welcomed to parliament after his return from the Pan-African Parliament by the Speaker, said he was the only genuine AFORD president.

Parliamentarians shouted “Simbi Ya Moto” in the House, supporting Chihana in memory of his father Chakufwa Chihana—a freedom fighter and former republican vice president.

“Mr Speaker, Sire, I am the only genuine president of AFORD,” said Chihana.

