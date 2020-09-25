Namathanga returns power to Nundwe at Malawi army

September 25, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 15 Comments

Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Peter Namathanga has officially handed over the sword of command to General Vincent Nundwe who President Lazarus Chakwera re-instated recently.

Namathanga officially handed over the sword of command to Nundwe
The ceremony took place on Friday  at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Namathanga, who was clad in a civilian suit while his successor was in full military gear, said  he assumed the role of Commander at a time when the country was facing two critical issues; Covid-19 and fresh presidential elections.
Said Nathamanga: “I am leaving MDF as a happy person, I appeal to you to continue to be professional in your conduct of duty.”

He said he is happy in the manner MDF, under his command, managed fresh presidential elections.

Nundwe has since commended General Namathanga for his professionalism when he led the MDF and assured him that Army will remain professional.

General Namathanga has been given a short gun and a water pump as a farewell gift.

Deputy MDF Commander Lieutenant General Davis Mtachi has also been given a short gun and a gas cooker as a farewell gift marking his end of service in MDF.

Masozi
Masozi
3 hours ago

One day we shall see general of the army refuse to go, and then civil war. Mark my words. Stop this madness of bringing former commanders back into active service

Mzengo
Mzengo
6 hours ago

A nundwe kukakamila zinthu, after 42 years in the army zoona kuvomela kubweleranso even when he personally new that his successor has done commendably. A nundwe analibe zina zokachita kodi? Mtima umenewu utheletu pa Malawi.

Tikudziwa A mutharika analakwitsa, a chakwera alakwitsa posankha nundwe ndiye a nundwe anali ndi mwayi okonza mutharika /chakwera pokana udindo. Nundwe should be more professional and, unfortunately by getting back sword from his successor he has shown that he doesn’t let go, he is greedy. Phungu osataya nthenga.

Mary
Mary
4 hours ago
Reply to  Mzengo

Cadet kulira mokuwa. Koma uchira ngakhale muli mochedwa

Moqtada Al Sadir
Moqtada Al Sadir
6 hours ago

Za pa dziko izi zosiyira. Kunali Matewere, Yohane, Khanga, Chigawa, Maulana, etc. The problem with Muthalika was that he wanted to politicise every sector. Politicising defense is dangerous. It’s good we got rid of the most notorious present in Malawi. APM is at par with BM. Tribalists.

Bauleni12
Bauleni12
7 hours ago

Wrong decision by the president, very wrong bringing back retirees why?

Boy
Boy
7 hours ago

Wish you well General Namathanga in your new assignment n we are proud of you for managing well the FPE

Wakale
Wakale
9 hours ago

Honestly I f I was Nundwe I could have declined the reappointment. Ukavula uniform my army wavula basi. Nkhani take kuba basi..Its now a civilian heading Army..Idiots

Yonseyonse Sindyeka
Yonseyonse Sindyeka
2 hours ago
Reply to  Wakale

Unfortunately for for you, you aren’t Nundwe.

Henry
Henry
9 hours ago

Maliro abwerera nyumba! Shaaa

Chacharito
Chacharito
11 hours ago

EEH KOMA ALOMWE ANASANGALALA! NUNDWE AKUCHOKA MUJA?????KAYA APA BP SIYISHUTA?THIS IS LIFE..

ERUTU
ERUTU
15 hours ago

A soldier is always a soldier and can be called to national service anytime – why? – ALLOCATION OF A SHOTGUN TO THE TWO OFFICERS 💪🏿🇲🇼⚔️

James Banda
James Banda
16 hours ago

Great respect to both Namathanga and Nundwe and the army for your professionalism. This does not happen with politicians

