Namathanga returns power to Nundwe at Malawi army
Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Peter Namathanga has officially handed over the sword of command to General Vincent Nundwe who President Lazarus Chakwera re-instated recently.
The ceremony took place on Friday at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.
Speaking at the ceremony, Namathanga, who was clad in a civilian suit while his successor was in full military gear, said he assumed the role of Commander at a time when the country was facing two critical issues; Covid-19 and fresh presidential elections.
Said Nathamanga: “I am leaving MDF as a happy person, I appeal to you to continue to be professional in your conduct of duty.”
He said he is happy in the manner MDF, under his command, managed fresh presidential elections.
Nundwe has since commended General Namathanga for his professionalism when he led the MDF and assured him that Army will remain professional.
General Namathanga has been given a short gun and a water pump as a farewell gift.
Deputy MDF Commander Lieutenant General Davis Mtachi has also been given a short gun and a gas cooker as a farewell gift marking his end of service in MDF.
One day we shall see general of the army refuse to go, and then civil war. Mark my words. Stop this madness of bringing former commanders back into active service
A nundwe kukakamila zinthu, after 42 years in the army zoona kuvomela kubweleranso even when he personally new that his successor has done commendably. A nundwe analibe zina zokachita kodi? Mtima umenewu utheletu pa Malawi.
Tikudziwa A mutharika analakwitsa, a chakwera alakwitsa posankha nundwe ndiye a nundwe anali ndi mwayi okonza mutharika /chakwera pokana udindo. Nundwe should be more professional and, unfortunately by getting back sword from his successor he has shown that he doesn’t let go, he is greedy. Phungu osataya nthenga.
Cadet kulira mokuwa. Koma uchira ngakhale muli mochedwa
Za pa dziko izi zosiyira. Kunali Matewere, Yohane, Khanga, Chigawa, Maulana, etc. The problem with Muthalika was that he wanted to politicise every sector. Politicising defense is dangerous. It’s good we got rid of the most notorious present in Malawi. APM is at par with BM. Tribalists.
Wrong decision by the president, very wrong bringing back retirees why?
Wish you well General Namathanga in your new assignment n we are proud of you for managing well the FPE
Honestly I f I was Nundwe I could have declined the reappointment. Ukavula uniform my army wavula basi. Nkhani take kuba basi..Its now a civilian heading Army..Idiots
Unfortunately for for you, you aren’t Nundwe.
Maliro abwerera nyumba! Shaaa
EEH KOMA ALOMWE ANASANGALALA! NUNDWE AKUCHOKA MUJA?????KAYA APA BP SIYISHUTA?THIS IS LIFE..
A soldier is always a soldier and can be called to national service anytime – why? – ALLOCATION OF A SHOTGUN TO THE TWO OFFICERS 💪🏿🇲🇼⚔️
Great respect to both Namathanga and Nundwe and the army for your professionalism. This does not happen with politicians