Tay Grin appointed London Summit and Awards ambassador 2020

Rapper-cum-politician Tay Grin has been appointed London Summit and Awards ambassador 2020.

He will represent Malawi and the Southern African region.

London Political Summit global ambassador Dr Josephine Ojiambo said the award is in recognition of Tay Grin’s contribution to the causes of youth emancipation for social change, for the enhancement of democratic leadership and to the role of music and culture in social transformation in Malawi.

“We are convinces that you would be a great role- model and and an inspiration to many young people in Malawi and across Southern Africa,” reads the appointment letter in part.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Tay Grin has accepted the position, saying he is committed to continue championing the cause and space for the youths in politics, arts and business in Malawi and Africa.

“I commit To continue championing the course and space for the youth in politics, arts and business in Malawi and Africa through this appointment, my music , businesses and humanitarian initiatives. These are values that are dear to my heart,” said Tay Grin – real name Limbani Kalirani.

Tay Grin contested in the May 2019 parliamentary elections but was was unsuccessful. He is a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

