Britain changes High Commissioner to Malawi: Out Holy, in Beer

For Country Director for Department for International Development (DFID), David Beer is now the new British High Commissioner to Malawi, replacing outgoing Ms. Holly Tett, who was appointed in 2016.

Holly Tett will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment, According to statement released by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The statement further says the new British High Commissioner will take up his appointment in October 2020.

Previously, Beer served as Malawi Country Director for DFID, now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He also worked for the British Government in the USA, Ghana, Burundi, and Sudan, holding various roles including advisor, team leader and head of office.

“I am honoured and delighted to be appointed as the British High Commissioner to Malawi. From working in Malawi over the last two years, I have seen at first hand the potential of this great country, and the warmth of its people.

“I look forward to further strengthening our partnership, built on the foundations of mutual affection and respect, and working to increase development, prosperity and security in Malawi and for the UK. I and my wife are excited to be able to continue exploring this beautiful, diverse and warm-hearted country,” said Beer.

Holly Tett was appointed the British High Commissioner to Malawi in September 2016 and took up her role on 1st January 2017.

Holly joined the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2002. She has previously served in Ethiopia, Tunisia, Argentina and London.

