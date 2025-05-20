Namiwa’s Treasonous Fantasy: A Dangerous Call to Undermine Malawi’s Democracy

In what can only be described as an outrageous assault on constitutional order, Sylvester Namiwa has crossed a line no patriotic Malawian should ever tolerate. His recent suggestion—that the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an unelected civil society body, should take over government functions ahead of the 2025 elections—is not just misguided. It is treasonous, subversive, and a spit in the face of every Malawian who cherishes democracy.

Let’s not sugarcoat this: Namiwa is proposing a civilian coup. There is no other way to interpret his wild fantasy. He is calling for a direct usurpation of legitimate power from a democratically elected president and government. In a functioning constitutional democracy, that is sedition. In a country with less tolerance for political lunacy, he would already be in handcuffs.

This is not advocacy. This is not dissent. This is an open flirtation with anarchy—an attempt to drag Malawi into a dark pit of constitutional collapse. It is a betrayal of the very principles that bind us as a sovereign republic.

Namiwa speaks of “saving” Malawi, but who gave him that mandate? Not the voters. Not the Constitution. Not any legitimate institution. He stands on a self-built platform of delusion, trying to cloak a brazen power grab in the language of civil society.

And where, we must ask, is this righteous indignation coming from? Certainly not from a place of patriotism or respect for law and order. Namiwa’s proposal reeks of desperation from political actors who cannot win at the ballot box and are now resorting to backdoor tactics that would make even autocrats blush.

What he proposes is the kind of reckless rhetoric that precedes coups in unstable nations. It’s the language of failed states. It is the very danger that Malawi’s hard-fought democratic journey was built to resist.

Malawians need to be alert. The path to tyranny is often paved with “alternative” solutions that seem innocent on the surface—until they rip away the constitutional fabric of a nation. This is how democracy dies: not always with gunfire, but with a man in a suit and tie calling for “temporary” shortcuts.

Let Namiwa be reminded: power in Malawi is not transferred through press conferences or NGO platforms. It is earned through the ballot, by the people, and for the people. Any attempt to circumvent that process is a direct insult to the Constitution and to every citizen who values peace and freedom.

This is not just poor judgment. It is sabotage.

And it must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

