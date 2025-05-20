Malawi Marks Major Trade Milestone with Launch of National Single Window System

In a landmark move set to transform Malawi’s trade environment, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has officially launched the Malawi National Single Window System (NSWS) — a digital platform designed to simplify and accelerate the process of importing and exporting goods.

Speaking at the launch event in Lilongwe, Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba hailed the platform as a turning point for the country’s economic development. He expressed optimism that the system will significantly enhance cross-border trade and unlock new regional and international market opportunities for Malawian businesses.

“This is more than just a digital tool — it’s a catalyst for business growth. With simplified and harmonised trade procedures, our business operators can now expand beyond our borders and compete confidently in global markets,” Mumba said.

The NSWS will serve as a one-stop electronic portal, allowing traders to submit all the necessary documentation for import and export licensing through a single digital entry point. This innovation is expected to reduce bureaucracy, lower transaction costs, and eliminate unnecessary delays that have long frustrated local businesses.

One of the private sector leaders already feeling the impact is Chipiku Stores. Its Head of Operations, Timothy Nyirongo, praised the system as a game-changer.

“Previously, it took up to 14 days to process a permit licence. With the new platform, we’re now able to get approvals within just 72 hours. This is a huge efficiency gain for businesses like ours,” Nyirongo said.

The launch of the NSWS aligns with Malawi’s broader ambition to modernize its trade systems, improve the ease of doing business, and position itself as a competitive player in regional and international markets. It also represents a crucial step in fulfilling the country’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With the successful implementation of the platform, Malawi joins a growing list of African nations leveraging technology to streamline trade and empower local entrepreneurs. The hope is that this bold step forward will not only boost export volumes but also create jobs, attract investment, and contribute to long-term economic resilience.

