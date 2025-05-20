YESE Project Invests Over K50 Million to Transform Lives of Needy Students in Msundwe

In a powerful show of commitment to education and youth empowerment, the Youth Empowerment through Supportive Education (YESE) project has disbursed over K50 million to support the academic dreams of students in Msundwe and surrounding areas.

The project, spearheaded by Sunhawk Energy International (SEI) in partnership with We Are One, Center for Concerned Youth in Development (CECOYD), and Child Legacy International, has awarded full scholarships to 23 new students from various universities and colleges, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 40, including 17 continuing students from earlier cohorts. Two more students are expected to be recruited soon.

According to Loveness Kaomba, the Project Coordinator, YESE’s impact extends beyond university campuses. Over 50 secondary school learners have also benefitted through fully paid tuition and provision of essential learning materials.

“The goal is not just to educate, but to empower. These students are tomorrow’s leaders, and we are proud to be part of their journey,” Kaomba said.

William Banda, Director of Operations at SEI, reinforced this commitment, saying the project will continue to walk with the students every step of the way.

“We are not just giving scholarships—we are investing in future leaders. We will continue supporting them until they complete their studies, ensuring they have everything they need to break the cycle of poverty in T/A Kalolo,” said Banda.

He added that the YESE initiative also offers mentorship and skills development programs, equipping students with tools for life beyond the classroom.

For Blessings Kapatuka, a Nursing and Midwifery student at Daeyang Luke University, the scholarship was a lifeline.

“They’ve lifted a heavy burden. My parents couldn’t afford my fees. I used to sell bananas, cucumbers, and oranges just to try and raise money. Now, I can finally focus on becoming a nurse,” she said emotionally.

Chancy Shadreck, a secondary school student at Namitete, also shared his gratitude, noting a remarkable improvement in his academic performance now that financial worries are off his shoulders.

The initiative has also received praise from education authorities. Faida Yonamu, Principal Education Officer for Lilongwe Rural West, commended project founder Mark Boling for the life-changing initiative and urged students to work hard in appreciation of the rare opportunity.

“Opportunities like this are scarce. These students must make the most of them. I also call on other organizations and companies to emulate SEI’s example and partner with government to support more students,” she said.

In just two months, YESE has channeled over MK50 million into school fees and learning materials for students from leading institutions including the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), University of Malawi, Nalikule College of Education, Daeyang Luke University, and Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA), among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!