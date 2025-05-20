Namiwa’s Dangerous Delusion: Plotting a Civilian Coup in Broad Daylight

One of Malawi’s most seasoned and respected governance advocates, Undule Mwakasungula, has delivered a stinging rebuke to what he describes as a dangerous and unconstitutional proposal by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI). CDEDI, in a press statement released on May 19, 2025, is advocating for the establishment of a so-called “governing council” to manage the country ahead of the September 16 General Elections—a move Mwakasungula has dismissed as nothing short of a brazen civilian coup attempt.

In his no-holds-barred response, Mwakasungula condemned the proposal as a threat to the constitutional order and the stability of the nation. He warned that such reckless advocacy betrays a deep ignorance of democratic principles and undermines the very fabric of the Republic’s governance structure.

“Malawi is a constitutional democracy,” Mwakasungula reminded the public. “The Constitution clearly vests executive authority in the sitting President until a new one is duly elected and sworn in. The idea of replacing that structure with an unelected, unaccountable council is not only unconstitutional—it is a sinister attempt to subvert the democratic order through the back door.”

Democracy on Trial

The call by CDEDI, disguised as a patriotic intervention, is nothing more than an opportunistic power grab masquerading as a reformist idea. Mwakasungula was unapologetic in calling it out for what it is: an illegitimate campaign for regime change executed through informal and extralegal means. He argued that any such move undermines democratic values and sets a dangerous precedent that could one day justify religious, military, or mob rule, should discontent arise.

“There is no constitutional crisis in Malawi,” he stated firmly. “There are no legal grounds to suspend the Constitution or bypass our electoral institutions. Dissatisfaction with the current administration—however valid—must be addressed through lawful and democratic processes, not clandestine and unconstitutional schemes that can only bring chaos.”

Hijacking PAC for Political Experiments

Mwakasungula took particular issue with CDEDI’s intention to present their proposal at the upcoming Public Affairs Committee (PAC) All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference. He accused the group of attempting to hijack PAC’s historical role as a neutral mediator and peacebuilder, using the conference as a platform to legitimize their unlawful plan.

“PAC has always served as a pillar for national unity, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution,” he said. “It should not be reduced to a theatre for political experimentation. It is not the forum to discuss unconstitutional structures aimed at dismantling our hard-won democratic gains.”

He emphasized that the real issues facing Malawi—such as voter apathy, electoral violence, and institutional credibility—are the matters deserving of urgent attention. Strengthening the Malawi Electoral Commission, boosting civic education, and ensuring free and fair campaigning should be the priorities, not reckless ventures that can only sow division and instability.

Civil Society Must Act Within the Law

While acknowledging the importance of civil society in democratic governance, Mwakasungula warned that their influence must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law. He called on organizations like CDEDI to channel their energies towards holding government accountable through legitimate and constitutional means—not through pipe dreams of parallel governments.

“The elections must be the focus. Not fantasy councils. Not illegal takeovers,” he said. “Let the will of the people be heard at the ballot box—not in backroom deals and constitutional vandalism.”

A Call for Vigilance

As the countdown to the September 16 elections continues, Mwakasungula urged Malawians to be vigilant and protective of the Constitution. He warned that legitimizing such misguided calls today could open the floodgates to even more dangerous political experiments in the future.

“This proposal is not just illegal. It’s immoral. It’s dangerous. And it must be rejected outright by every Malawian who values peace, order, and constitutionalism,” Mwakasungula concluded.

In a democracy, the line between activism and anarchy must be clear. And if there’s one thing clear from CDEDI’s proposal, it is that some voices have crossed it—and must be called out for exactly what they are: enemies of democratic order dressed in the robes of civil society.

