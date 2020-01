Nankhaka Bridge on Nankhaka River that flooded a week and half ago due to heavy rains in Lilongwe is a small bridge, but very important because apart from serving people to and from Areas 25,49 and 47 that work in Kanengo, the bridge is very essential in transporting fuel to the fuel reserves at Kanengo. Since the damage occurred, nothing has been done and there are fears of whatwill happen if it rains heavily again.

