Zathu gears up for Season 6 with new twists and turns

As the thrill of the New Year and decade are settling in, Malawi’s number one youthful brand, Zathu series, a radio drama about various aspects of life among young people, says all is set for Zathu pa Wailesi Season 6 on February 3 with new twists and turns.

According to a statement, Zathu pa Wailesi is geared up for another fantastic season to be hosted by C-Zee and DJ Goxy.

“Season 6 brings plot twists and tension to the drama as the Zathu youngsters try to balance their personal growth, friendship and the one thing that brings them together, the band. But will they survive what is coming their way?” reads the statement in part.

The statement further reads, “One of these complications started at the end of Season 5 when a young relationship was slowly blooming.

“Chikondi who was not sure about her true feelings for Avocado, who had expressed his intentions to be in a relationship with her, finally confessed her feelings to Avocado. As the friendship grows Chikondi finds herself considering a new question, ‘where can she get information on sexual reproductive health and rights?’

“Ever willing to make informed decisions, Chikondi goes in searchof answers and struggles to find information about SRHR. Where will she find the answers she needs? How will the Zathu friends support Chikondi’s choice considering Avocado’s past bad boy behavior?”

The cool Zathu presenters, C-Zee and DJ Goxy, have also been on the road learning from outstanding and innovative young people around the country in preparation to share their inspiring lives for season 6.

In Timve Kwa Inu, C-Zee and DJ Goxy are talking to teenagers about relationships and how other young people are using their relationships to support each other’s dreams and goals.

The ever wise Gogo is only a message away answering all the burning questions from young people around the country.

“Listen in to learn these wisdoms. Season 6 is surely a must-not-miss season!” the statement boasts.

Meanwhile, Mzati, a new single from Zathu Band, can now be downloaded at www.zathu.mw.

According to www.zathu.mw, Zathu is a branded media initiative created with youth Malawian in mind and aims to inspire, inform and connect girls and boys to services they need, and to take action to change their lives.

Zathu works with Girl Effect, a creative NGO that uses media platforms (such as music and radio) to confront real-life issues for girls and boys; to challenge the way people think about girls and enable them to reach their full potential; and which in turn can help break the poverty cycle.

Season 5 repeat episodes are currently airing on MBC Radio 2 on Mondays 3:30 pm, Wednesdays 3:30 pm and the weekly Omnibus on Saturdays 5:00 pm.

