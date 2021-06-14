Nankhumwa attends special Catholic mass for Reverend Father Chochoma in Mulanje

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa on Saturday, June 12, 2021, attended a special Catholic Mass to celebrate the entry into priesthood of Reverend Father Augustine Chochoma at Kumponnda Village in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in Nankhumwa’s Mulanje Central constituency.

Nankhumwa, who was Guest of Honour at the event, told the congregation that the people of Mulanje Central constituency were extremely thrilled to have one of their own serving the Lord at that high level.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament encouraged young people to grow in their relationship with the Lord as it prepares them to serve Christ in all their future endeavours.

Nankhumwa pledged “unwavering support” to the youthful priest, saying it will not matter where he serves as people of Kumponda Village and the entire Mulanje constituency feel immensely blessed to have Reverend Father Chochoma in the highest ranks of the Catholic Church in Malawi.

Reverend Father Chochoma was born on June 26, 1990, in a family of 5 girls and 2 children, in Mulanje. He becomes one of the youngest Catholic Priests in the country. He was ordained as a Catholic Priest at Catholic Institute (CI) in Blantyre on December 12, 2020. Reverend Father Chochoma currently serves at Bangwe Catholic in Blantyre.

According to the Director of Ceremony, Felix Khonje, Father Chochoma attended primary school at Chisitu and later attended secondary school at St Pius XII Minor Seminary in Chiradzulu before joining Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji. He later attended further priesthood education at St Peter’s Major Seminary in Zomba.

During the event, which was primarily to thank God for the gift of priesthood given to Reverend Father Chochoma, Doreen Nakali read from the Book of Isaiah Chapter 63 verses 7 to 9: Praise and Prayer: “I will tell of the kindnesses of the Lord, the deeds for which he is to be praised, according to all the Lord has done for us—yes, the many good things he has done for Israel, according to his compassion and many kindnesses.

He said, “Surely they are my people, children who will be true to me”; and so he became their Saviour. In all their distress he too was distressed, and the angel of his presence saved them. In his love and mercy he redeemed them; he lifted them up and carried them all the days of old”.

Bangwe Parish Priest Reverend Father Charles Manyenje hailed Reverend Father Chochoma for his dedication to the work of God.

Senior Chief Chikumbu, other traditional leaders, politicians and Catholic clergy from Blantyre and Mulanje were also present at the event.

