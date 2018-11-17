Nankhumwa back in Ndirande on Sunday to follow up on rally pledges

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, will on Sunday, November 18, 2018, go on a tour of the Ndirande Township in Blantyre to inspect some of the projects that government plan to undertake in the township.

The tour is a follow up to the pledges that he made at a public rally that he conducted in the area two weeks ago. He assured Ndirande residents of the developmental plans that DPP government has in store for them.

During the rally, which was held at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Ndirande Malabada constituency, Nankhumwa assured the people of the area that the DPP government would undertake various development initiatives in Ndirande meant to uplift the livelihoods of its residents.

Among them was the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Chimseu-Malaysia Road and to extend it so that it goes up to Machinjiri. He also said government would soon construct Ndirande Community Technical College.

At the rally, Nankhumwa said it is the expectation of government that youths from Ndirande would be trained in various technical skills and that they will be able to set up their own businesses and engage in wealth creation.

He also asked community leaders from the area to identify land where government will construct a state-of-the-art sports and recreation centre for youths to be kept busy with various sporting activities so that they avoid indulging in promiscuity, drug and alcohol abuse and other immoral behaviour.

Nankhumwa told Nyasa Times in an interview on Saturday that his tour of the township was “a show of DPP’s strength under the leadership of President Arthur Peter Mutharika and confirmation that government has the needs of the people at the very core of its planning.

“It is also a demonstration that as DPP, we do not just end at political rhetoric but that we match our words with action,” he said, disclosing that during the tour he will meet leaders from various sections of Ndirande market, where he would like to confirm to the people of the plan to build a modern market and listen to their concerns and appreciate their challenges.

He said another major challenge confronting the people of Ndirande is the availability of water, particularly pure piped water from Blantyre Water Board (BWB). People in the area mainly rely on water from kiosks, whose taps are always often dry as a result of pipe breakage or sometimes vandalism. The kiosks are mainly operated under various projects including the Water Users Association (WUA), which sometimes comes under accusation for mismanaging the kiosks, he said.

“This is the reason why I will also meet members of the Water Users Association, where among other issues I want to appreciate the concerns of the people and possibly find a way forward over the allegations of mismanagement. There are accusations that some people are selling water from kiosks at exorbitant prices, when it is supposed to be sold at highly subsidized prices so that poor people can afford safe drinking water,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Leader of the House in Parliament.

He noted that some people take advantage of the scarcity of the commodity to sell water from boreholes which is supposed to be accessed for free by residents.

The minister will also inspect the Majiga- Zambia road, which is one of the roads to undergo rehabilitation, to see how best the exercise will be done. He will be accompanied by Blantyre City Council officials.

Ndirande Township is one of the most densely populated in Malawi. The township has always been a beehive of non-stop activity and enterprise and a bastion of hard work as people go about their business to make ends meet.

The squatter Ndirande has always referred to as the origin of multiparty politics in Malawi, and it is often said that any political party cannot win an election in Malawi if it does not win in Ndirande. There are two constituencies in Ndirande-Malabada and Ndirande Central. Both MPs are DPP.

