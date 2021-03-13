Nankhumwa declares DPP presidency interest: Malawi opposition leader says he will win

Estranged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, on Friday, March 12, 2021 publicly expressed interest, for the first time, in running for the party’s

presidency at the 2023 national convention.

Nankhumwa made the declaration at Chitakale Trading Centre in his native Mulanje district.

He was leading a team of DPP parliamentarians, councillors and executive members in canvassing for votes in favour of DPP ward councillor candidate for Chitakale Ward ahead of by-elections slated for March 30, 2021. The ward fell vacant following the death of a serving councillor, who was also DPP. The DPP candidate is 42-year-old businessman, Richard Mulingano.

“Today is a special day for me because apart from campaigning for our very strong candidate, I also have the pleasure to announce to Malawians, the DPP family, and the entire world that I will be contesting as DPP president at the forthcoming national convention,” said Nankhumwa attracting hand-clapping and ululation from the escatic crowds.

“That’s not all; I also wish to announce, without any doubt, that I shall win and become the next DPP president and, subsequently, take the party back to power in 2025. Let it sink in all Doubting Thomases that I, Kondwani Nankhumwa, have finally decided to give the DPP presidency a go,” said the soft-spoken 41-year old politician.

DPP goes to national convention in 2023 to elect new executives, including the party president to replace the retiring Peter Mutharika.

Turning to the campaign, Nankhumwa praised Mulingano as a hardworking individual who is admirably successful in life and that he has also been a loyal and dedicated member of the DPP.

“He is a well-mannered individual and extremely hardworking. He is the perfect candidate for this ward. I am overly optimistic that the combination of Malingano and your dear MP here (Mulanje South), Santigo Phiri, will completely change the face of this ward in respect of development. I implore upon you to vote for Mulingano as your ward councillor,” he said.

He thanked the people of Mulanje for solidly remaining behind the DPP and its leader Mutharika as evidenced by their overwhelming votes cast during the 2019 elections and the 2020 fresh presidential election.

It was a whistle-stop tour, which took Nankhumwa and his team to two more places – Likole and Chanunkha Primary School Grounds.

At all the venues, the Mulanje central parliamentarian also took a swipe at the Tonse Government, claiming it had failed to fulfil its campaign promises.

“They promised Malawians three meals a day; 1 million jobs; free electricity and water connection, among others. None of these have been achieved months later. This is the reason that come 2025, the DPP will return to power as it has a proven track record of tangible social and economic development achieved during its reign,” said Nankhumwa.

DPP was consigned to opposition when Mutharika lost the court-ordered June 23 2020 fresh presidential election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika’s then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM.

Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu in April 2012, propelling the party to victory in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!