Nankhumwa demands thorough investigation into the Bill smuggling saga

Dust is refusing to settle on the controversial and mysterious entry of the Loan Authorization Bill Number 22 of 2021, with the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Kondwani Nankhumwa, now pressing Parliament to institute a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Bill sought to allow the government to borrow about K93 billion from Baroda Bank for the construction of decent houses for security agencies.

However, mist continues to surround the circumstances that led to the dreamlike entry of the Bill into the august House.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Friday, Nankhumwa demanded that the Budget and Finance Committee should conduct an inquiry as soon as possible to establish how the Bill made itself into the national assembly.

“It is only when the committee investigates, gives a report and recommendations to the house to move forward and address the matter,” he said.

He chided authorities at the National Assembly for what he described as laxity for failing to observe business of the House, which includes standing orders.

According to Nankhumwa, in standing orders, a Bill has to go for 28 days’ notice so that members have time to look into it and others consult before it is tabled which was not the case to the mentioned bill.

Meanwhile, the Business and Finance Committee has written Parliament Secretariat to allow it conduct investigations into the matter.

In the week, the police arrested Presidential Executive Assistant and Advisor, Pastor Martin Thom, and Deputy Director of Budget and Finance, Nations Msowoya, in connection to the smuggling of the Bill into the Malawi Parliament.

