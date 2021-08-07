Malawi and Japan agree to collaborate in sports development

Malawi and Japan have agreed to cooperate and work together in promoting sports development in the two countries with focus on promotion of school sport, infrastructure development, capacity building of sport personnel and exchange programmes between the two countries.

The two countries made the commitment during a meeting Malawi’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama held with the Japanese Deputy Minister of Education, Youth, Sports Science and Technology, Hidehiro Mitami, on 22nd July, 2021, in Japan.

Msungama made the remarks on Friday when he briefed journalists on his recent trip to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He said whilst in Japan, he also held a meeting with the Commissioner of Japan Sports Agency on July 22, 2021, and that the outcome of this meeting was that the two countries agreed to continue working together in sports development programmes through further cooperation.

“On 23rd July, 2021, I met with the President of the International Federation of Swimming Associations (FINA), Captain Hussain Al Musallam. Among other things I requested for FINA’s Technical and financial support on the Aquatic Complex Project and general cooperation in promotion and development of aquatic sports. I am delighted to inform that FINA President pledged to support Malawi on the project to ensure that there is effective cooperation in promotion and development of sports programmes,” said the minister.

Msungama added that through the meeting, FINA presented opportunities that are available in youth sports programmes aimed at the promotion and development of swimming and related games.

FINA also indicated their readiness to train coaches, instructors, referees and other officials in Malawi in this regard.

Msungama also disclosed that Malawi delegation also held a meeting with the President of the African National Olympic Associations (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, on 26th July, 2021 in Tokyo.

He said through the meeting, ANOCA President committed to supporting Malawi and Ghana in grassroots youth sport development projects through national Olympic Committees.

“On 27th July, I had another Meeting with Dr. Kensiro Matsunami Nippon of the University of Sports Sciences. Dr. Matsunami committed to provide assistance to Malawi to ensure that sports education and training is developed to the highest levels through exchange programmes through JICA. The Nippon Sports University President also observed the need to make available to Malawi, sports coaches and instructors in various sports disciplines. These would be fully supported with financing from the Japanese government,” said Msungama.

Whilst in Tokyo, the minister also held a meeting with Pere Miro, the Deputy Director General of the International Olympic committee, who assured of IOC’s willingness to provide technical and other support to Malawi in partnership and through the local Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Msungama has called for greater collaboration between the media and organizers to ensure good publicity of the olympic games.

“I request you all to start publicizing the Malawi 2022 Games now. You will agree with me that we all heard and understood about the Tokyo games four to five years ago due to good and positive reporting on the games. The games market our nations,” he emphasized.

