Yapoma Group refutes supplying expired beverages during July 6 Malawians-in-Ireland celebrations

Yapoma Group – a company that is registered in Malawi, Ireland and Spain – has refuted allegations currently trending on several social media platforms whose membership is Malawians living in Ireland that it supplied expired beverages during the country’s 57 years of independence celebrations organised by Malawians living in that country; and, the company says the allegations are “a mere manufacturing by some fellow Malawians who are jealous of the strides the conglomerate is achieving.”

An article published on Facebook on July 15, 2021 on a page called Situation in Malawi suggests that the Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI) leadership had nothing to do with the “expired drinks saga” and, instead, shifted the blame on Vincent Yapoma Matupi, chief executive officer of the Yapoma Group of Companies.

Among others, Yapoma Group has its investments in farming, commercial and residential properties, schools – in Malawi – and is further involved import and export business of products from Malawi to the world, especially beverages such as Malawi’s Castel produced Cocopina, Coca-Cola and Fanta.

Malawians living in Ireland alleges that “investigations have revealed that the supplier [Yapoma Group] is one to blame after they supplied expired goods which they had in stock in Ireland and had failed to sell them out.”

It adds: “It has also been indicated that no money from the AMAI account was used to purchase the expired drinks.”

But in a skype interview with Nyasa Times on Friday from his Ireland base, Vincent Yapoma, insisted the falsities circulating on social media were a handiwork of fellow Malawians that are failing to stomach the progress Yapoma Group is making across Europe.

“I have been in the business of supplying beverages for years, and no one has ever complained. And it is not just in Ireland but across Europe. I was actually very shocked when I read in social media that someone says there were expired drinks,” Yapoma said.

He added: “I am a patriotic and law-abiding citizen. The truth, law and evidence is wholly behind me. I shall defend myself adequately and openly for the general public to know the truth.”

He shared photos of some of the drinks, remains from the July 6 get-together, which indicate that the manufacturing date for the drinks supplied was September 29, 2020 and the BB [Best Before] date as September 29, 2021.

Said Yapoma: “People fail to understand that Yapoma Group has been in business for this long because we have maintained our high standards and integrity. A Malawian like me can’t survive here [Europe] this long through crookedness. I, therefore, challenge all those that are after Yapoma Group to do away with backbiting and venture into the game and compete.”

