Nankhumwa donates Jesus and Virgin Mary statues at Chisitu Catholic Church











It is during this festive season that Christians all over the world should emulate the love of God because it the time that we remember the birth of Jesus Christ whom God the Most High gave to us “so that we do not perish but have everlasting life”, Local Government and Rural Development Minister and MP for Mulanje Central has said.

The donated statues

He said this on Sunday December 23, 2018 at Chisitu Catholic Church in Mulanje when he attended prayers and donated two statues of Jesus Christ and Blessed Virgin Mary Holding Baby Jesus, which shall be displayed inside the Church.

“In the Scriptures in 2 Corinthians 9:6–7, it is written: ‘Now this I say, he who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.’ That is my major motivation when I give and help not only the Church but the underprivileged too,” said Nankhumwa.

He noted that God is a generous God who gives so much to His children day after day. He gives us the very breath that we breathe and life itself. He provides for our daily basic needs – food, clothing and shelter. He gives us the power and ability to get wealth, he said.

Nankhumwa, who is also governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for southern region and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, noted that God is faithful in his love, mercy, and compassion towards us. He gave us his very best – His Son.

“Not only is God a generous God in the very fabric of his nature; he also loves it when we are generous too. Generosity pleases him greatly. When we give we are just like Him. He delights in us as His children when we take on his character qualities,” said the minister.

He said apart from celebrating the birth of Christ, Christmas and holidays are a season of giving. Giving someone food to eat, clothes to wear, among others can make a whole positive difference in the lives of many people.

Nankhumwa refused to disclose the cost of two statues, saying it was immaterial.

“I bought them outside the country at a relatively high cost,” he said.

Parish Priest for Chisitu Catholic Church, Father Lawrence Simbota thanked Nankhumwa for his “generous donation”. He said the statues that were in the Church were old thus worn out and this donation was truly timely.

On a lighter note after the Church service, Nankhumwa met and exchanged warm pleasantries with his standard five teacher, Felistas Nkhonjera, who taught him at Chisitu Primary School over two decades ago.

The retired teacher said she was “over the moon to meet one of my 15 highly-disciplined and hard working pupils.

“I am proud that all the 15, including (Kondwani) Nankhumwa, are still alive and have achieved great success in life,” she said.

