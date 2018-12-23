Mia outlines MCP vision for Malawi: To transform agriculture

Crowds at Kasungu MCP rally by Chakwera

Mia with Gulewamkulu on Chakwera’s HI-5 for MCP

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first vice-president Sidik Mia has has said the party will restore Kasungu District back to its status as the country’s main agricultural sector and that the vision of party leader Lazarus Chakwera is to restore Malawi’s lost dignity that has for years reduced the country to a begging nation due to lack of strategic direction .

Mia: MCP plans to transform agriculture to make it into business and enhance agri-based exports

Speaking at Kasungu Community Ground on Saturday, Mia said after touring the district, it is sad to see that there is visible poverty in the district.

Kasungu was in the past known to be the district which has been producing high quality tobacco, soya beans, maize and groundnuts but due to poor agriculture and economic policies it has been neglected resulting growing levels of that forced people to flood to cities.

Mia said one of the MCP plans is to transform agriculture to make it into business and enhance agri-based exports, bring equity to the education sector so that both girls and boys as well as people in rural and urban areas have equal access to education, revamp the health sector and that people should be able to freely do business that can bring them money.

He said the new MCP offers hope to the people that have been looking for leadership that is selfless and that would be servant leadership.

Mia said people are working hard but the problem is that the government is not assisting them as most of them are failing to access fertilizer.

“From May next year, we will remove these subsidy coupons and establish farmers clubs where farmers will have opportunity to access fertilizer on loans,” he said.

Mia said MCP wants people of Kasungu to afford buying tractors for their agricultural process as well as own cars and build good houses.

“This is what we call transformation,” he said. “We want you to be using modern farming methods. We are aware that you’re tired of using hoes, in addition you must have readily available markets for your produce. Our government will do that,” Mia said.

“MCP will be in government come next May because we want to serve Malawians. The country is rotten and has completely lost its direction. If we had been following the policies that were put in place by Dr. Kamuzu Banda, Malawi could have been rich and developed by now.

“But time has come. With Dr. Chakwera things will change for the better. God has sent Chakwera to serve Malawians. We are tired of unclean and unsafe water, faiure to pay school fees, poverty and many more programs.

“This is the best time to choose MCP candidates including its presidency of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. We are ready to lead this nation and we have candidates in all 193 constituencies and wards.

“We will establish factories for different products so that we buy some things at a lower price. Once into power Kasungu will be developed, we will build a real stadium not a mere ground like what we have now.”

Mia made his second appearance in the Central Region since his appointment as running mate for MCP President Lazarus Chakwera in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Last week he was in Lilongwe Mpenu and before the main rally in Kasungu, Mia made a stopover at Mponela despite the calls by DPP through the police that the stopover should not take place at the venue.

But people didn’t buy the idea and waited until he arrived at 10:38am where he faulted the Dowa Central gathering for voting the DPP in an MCP dominated area.

“I am confident enough that next year Dr. Chakwera will be our president. I wonder why you made a mistake in 2014 of voting for the DPP. The problems we are facing is as a result of leaders who are not willing to serve Malawians well.

“It is only that God is favoring Malawi that’s why we are still alive. In the days of Kamuzu, the standards were very good that we moved from zero to many steps higher but now we are back to zero. But I want to tell you that it’s only MCP President who has that passion to lead this country,” Mia said.

He then advised the shadow MPs and councilors that once voted into power, they should not behave as bosses of the constituents but servants.

“Time for Malawians to enjoy has come and it awaits your vote. Look, businesses have gone down, hospitals must have drugs, schools must have good learning materials, fees must be very reasonable and affordable, loans are needed to our small scale business operators as we are tired of Katapila loans.

“We will solve all these problems. I will come with my president to see for himself that Dowa has changed and now it’s Chakwera! Chakwera! Chakwera!”

As he was about to leave, a drama was about to unfold when a truck carrying painted DPP cadets passed but that did not disturb him.

From Mponela Mia made another stopover at Chambwe School where he just greeted the people since heavy rains had just that started. The last point to stop was at Chilowamatambe Primary School.

Mia stressed that his leadership with Chakwera is set to bring both the MCP and Malawi as a nation back on track to realise its dreams and vision.



