Nankhumwa hails Atupele, UDF on alliance with DPP

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president responsible for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has paid tribute to United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi for leading his party into a working relationship with DPP, saying the move will foster national unity and spur social and economic development.

“In unity there is strength; united we stand, divided we fall. Atupele (Muluzi) and the entire UDF leadership have demonstrated a sense of maturity, responsibility and patriotism by setting aside their personal political ambitions in favour for a united Malawi.

“ I wish to join His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in thanking UDF and its leadership for this political selflessness,” Nankhumwa told hundreds of UDF and DPP supporters at Namiasi Residential Training Centre (RTC) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 on the sidelines of Machinga Agricultural Development Division.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said the nation faces many political, social and economic challenges such that politicians cannot continue to quarrel at the expense of the larger population.

“It is important that as a nation and politicians, we must pull in one direction in order for our people to move out of the untold poverty,” he said.

DPP and UDF recently signed a political pact, which President Mutharika hinted may culminate into a coalition where the two parties may go to elections jointly.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM petitioned the High Court against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declaration of President Mutharika as winner of the May 21, presidential elections. A five-judge panel of the High Court, sitting as Constitutional Court, ruled in favour of the petitioners on February 3, 2020, and ordered fresh elections within 150 days.

Nankhumwa, who was in Mangochi in has official capacity as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, thanked UDF and DPP supporters “for coming out in large numbers” to participate in the ‘DPP Restoration of Justice’ in Mangochi.

Other speakers included Director of Women for the DPP in Eastern Region, Eluby Kandewu and Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingston. They both requested Nankhumwa to relay a message to President Mutharika that “whether fresh elections or not, the people of Eastern Region shall relentlessly support him until he finishes his five-year term of officer”.

