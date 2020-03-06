UTM  students command takes manifesto to the people

UTM Student Command has launched a mobilisation campaign that will see the students taking the party’s manifesto to the streets across the country.

The Student Command of UTM will be doing politics unusual, according to UTM spokesman Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

“Our Students Command have challenged each other to set up pop-up information desks at market places, bus stops, street corners and on every space that sees alot of pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic.

“These students will take turns on their day off to man the ‘Hot Desks’ where the public can get more information about the party, voter registration, party activities, voting for Dr Saulos Klaus Chillima and get a free calender or information flyer,” said Malunga.

He also said the students in selected “Hot Desks” within trading centres will be selling UTM party materials at discounted prices in keeping with the parties self reliant movement spirit.

One of the UTM Students Command Vivien Chintengo said they noted that many people are always asking them for party materials and are willing to purchase them.

“It is unrealistic to expect the party to be always giving out free merchandise even to people who can afford to buy. We saw an opportunity in that because people always demanded materials and many have even offered to buy the party T-Shirts at a premium price.

“As students we figured this is a good way to finance some of our activities as we go out to motivate our fellow students and youths,” said Chintengo.

She said they will also be setting ‘information centres’ in townships, streets, market places and other areas where they will be explaining in detail the UTM manifesto to the people.

“We want to reach out to as many people as possible with proper messages that UTM is advancing to make this country a better place for everyone,” said Chintengo.

UTM Student Command will be mobilising all its Student Wings across the country to replicate this model, according to Malunga.

