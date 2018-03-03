Nankhumwa hails Malawi Parliament for  ‘maturity’ in entrenching democracy

Leader of government business in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed members of Parliament (MPs), saying the House is showing signs of maturity.

Presenting his ‘discontinuance ‘ speech in Chamber on Friday, Nankhumwa pointed out that the House experienced heated debates which arose due to different perspectives members had on particular issues, describing this as an important element in running a democratic government.

“We have had debates which sometimes ended in deadlocks, but since it is our wish to serve the nation, we ensured we come up with a common agreement. We are Malawians before being politicians and we have to represent interests of Malawians first.

“All in all, this session has been a success and we are seeing a growing sense of maturity especially in matters of governance, I hope this continues into the next session.

“I thank the Speaker for providing proper leadership and for managing to maintain order throughout the session,” said Nankhumwa.

He applauded Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe for, despite the financial challenges; making sure there was an equitable allocation of resources across the board.

Subsequently, he asked for proper management of the resources from all recipients, including the 193 constituencies.

“We should stand as an example at both national and local level implementing prudent financial management in order to achieve our goals.

“We have already started this by resolving to be deducting allowances from members who do not attend meetings,” he said.

Some of the things that took place during the session were the presentation of a ministerial statement from the minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi on the compulsory Sim Card Registration.

There was also a ministerial statement from Minister of Health, Atupele Muluzi on the status of cholera in the country.

Others include ministerial statements on the status of Fall Army Worms, Child Protection Program and Social Cash Transfer.

A total of 56 questions were presented to various ministries and 34 were responded to, accordingly

The midyear budget review meeting started on January 15. Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Goodall Gondwe presented his budget statement on February 16 and members endorsed it ten days later.

