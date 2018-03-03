Yasin, Griffin Jr and White nominated in ‘Malawi Sport Awards’ coaching category:  Best top three

Malawi’s young and promising football and netball coach Griffin Saenda Junior has been nomited in the list of top three best local coaches category for the Malawi Sport Awards.

The 29-year-old Saenda Junior who currently hold the positions as the owner and Director of Blantyre U-20 side Griffin Young Stars, Malawi National Netball team physical trainer and Team Manager for Malawi U-20 National Football team was nomited in the coaching category award together with Be Forward Wanderers headcoach Yasin Osman and Malawi Queens vice coach White Mlilima during the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) launch of ‘National Sports Awards’ which was held on March 1 2018 at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The MNCS has for the first time introduced the Malawi Sport Awards which will be taking place annually with the aim of honouring the best outstanding performers of the year in different sporting desciplines.

During the launch a total of 15 categories were identified. Each category is comprised of three nominees and it is expected to produce one winner.

The identified categories include Sports Association, Media house, Umpire/Referee/Judge, District, Coach, Best executed sports development program, Sports man and woman with disability, Non citizen, Sports woman, Sports man, National team, Sports administration, Junior male sportsperson(up the age of 17) and Junior female sportsperson (up the age of 17).

Speaking with Nyasa Times, Saenda Junior described the nomination as a good development and a great motivation to his coaching career.

“Honestly, this nomination means alot to me because when I am working I dont know that there are some people who are recognising my effort, as such I just thank God for this and I don’t take it for granted because we also have well and experienced and talented senior coaches out there who could’ve been nomited,” said Saenda.

Saenda Junior made the first ever history with his Griffin Young Stars team last year when he won FMB U-20 national championship after playing 34 games both at district, regional and national level without registering any defeat.

In 2010, 2013 and 2014 he lead the team into national finals of the FMB-20 where he finished as runners up in all competion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :