Nankhumwa not scared of Usi competition in battle for Mulanje Central

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa has downplayed the competition he will face to defend his parliamentary seat from UTM Party running mate Dr Micheal Usi.

Nankhumwa will be seeking re-election as Mulanje Central MP. He will compete against ‘Manganya’ Usi, who is also acrunning mate to UTM party presidential candidate Saulosi Chilima.

Is he scared?

The minister told Weekend Nation that he had known ‘Manganya’ for many years and that he is his friend.

“Those that have known me can testify that I am a true democrat who values competition and that I am always open to the alternative viewpoint in a marketplace of ideas. I certainly welcome the competition,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who also serves in President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet as Local Government and Rural Development minister, expects to win his seat at ease and that he would continue as government leader in `parliamentary.

