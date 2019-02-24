Man in cooler for vehicle theft in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested Kingsley Mponda Banda for stealing two motor vehicles and changing the vehicles’ registration numbers as a way of beating police from getting him, central region police has confirmed.

According to central region police publicist, Norriet Chimala, the suspect was arrested while driving one of the stolen vehicle at Mchezi police roadblock along Lilongwe- Salima road by the Anti-motor Theft Unit officers with a hand from police officers manning Mchezi police roadblock.

She said at the time of the arrest, the suspect had changed the vehicle registration number from CK 5559 to BV 8974.

“It is reported that on 9th February 2019, the suspect hired a vehicle registration number CK 5559, Mazda scrum whose driver is a Mr. Mavuto Dingiliro. The driver operates a taxi business along area 23 route. The suspect told the driver to take him to M1 Centre Point (along Lilongwe- Blantyre road), so he could meet his girlfriend who is also a sex worker,” narrated Chimala.

She said whilst at Centre Point, the suspect tricked the taxi operator that he needed to use vehicle for a short time sex with his girlfriend.

The driver agreed at a fee of MK3 000, 00 and the suspect then drove off with the sex worker on board in search for a better place, leaving the operator behind.

“Surprisingly, moments later, it was reported that the suspect had dumped sex worker within Area 22 location and bolted to unknown destination together with a handbag and two mobile phones plus some cash amounting to MK28 000, 00,” she said.

Chimala said upon the arrest, when interviewed, the suspect led the officers to recover another vehicle registration number CK 8274, Mazda Scrum which belongs to Mr. Charles Mandala.

“He stole this vehicle on 24th October 2018 at Katete farm. It was also noted that the suspect had changed the registration numbers of the vehicles.The suspect is expected to lead officers to some more recoveries upon further interview,” said Chimala.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of theft which is contrary to section 270 of the penal code.

