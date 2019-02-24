MCP 2nd VP Harry Mkandawire shakes Likoma Island

The second vice president for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) honorable Harry Mkandawire has shaken Likoma Island attracting thousands of residents who attended the rally he held in the district Saturday.

He has since pleaded with people of Likoma and Chizumulu Islands to usher the opposition party forming the next government after 21 May 2019 at Mbamba trading center together with the rectified MCP shadow Member of Parliament (MP) and councilors expected to race in this year’s tripartite elections.

Mkandawire ensured the Island people that when MCP assumes power the Chakwera government will provide them with tangible developments and not just mere say like what others have done.

“The message was that on the 21st May, people of Likoma and Chizumulu should be set to make sure that they contribute to the change that all Malawians need by electing into power visionary leaders who have the capability of developing this nation,” he said.

Mkandawire made the call whilst faulting the current regime for failing to walk the talk for fifteen solid years pointing out the failure of establishing some of the development projects.

Some of these failed projects include the construction of the long awaited jetty which is the backbone for the Economic boom on the Island and roads.

“They have been talking about constructing the Jetty for almost 15 years now and nothing has been done, recently we approved the budget of MK700 million in the national assembly for them to start its implementation but it’s to no avail,” lamented MCP second Vice President.

Instead, he promised people of Likoma and Chizumulu Islands that MCP through the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will prioritize the implementation of these development agendas which the Islanders have been deprived of for quite a long time.

Taking his turn MCP aspirant Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Aschemes Songwe said he has been moved and encouraged with the demands of people in the district which pose a gesture of desperate need of development and new lease of life.

“I see the excitement of the people, their push and cry that they really need a change and with these voices I am being encouraged that really we are going to win come 21 May,” said Songwe.

He went forth stating that if he wins together with the party, he is going to foster quality delivery of development, improved health and education services, provision of youth programs and women income generating activities.

This has been one of the major political rallies that MCP has stormed with Likoma district and the Islanders have been encouraged to vote for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on the presidential seat, Christopher Aschems Songwe as an MP together with Patrick Tunthuwa Mwayithula and Pilirani Thengeza as councilors in both Likoma and Chizumulu constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :