Mhango elected new president of Malawi Law Society: Mpaka veep, Kaukonde secretary

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has elected Burton Mhango as its new president for the next year during elections held at the end of their two-day annual conference and general meeting at Nkopola Lodge in the lakeshore town of Mangochi.

Mhango as the new president has replaced Alfred Majamanda who did not seek re-election.

During the Saturday elections, Mhango, who served as treasurer in the previous team, got 148 votes. Tadala Chinkwezule, who was his vice president , the only contender amassed 128 votes.

Patrick Mpaka was voted in as Vice President after polling 186 votes against Felista Dossi’s 71. Dossi has served in the society before as committee member. The third candidate Rally Nita withdrew from the race.

Chrispin Ngunde will keep the custodian of the Society’s coffers after he floored corporate lawyer James Kaphale by 189 votes against 29.

A seasoned practitioner Martha Etta Kaukonde went unopposed on position of secretary.

The committee members include Robert Mthewa, Edwin Mtonga and Vitumbiko Gubuduza. They will be joined by Mwai Msungama, Madalitso Kausi and Wesley Mwafulirwa who were elected as regional representatives for the South, Centre and North.

James Masumbu was elected as member of the disciplinary committee.

Among others, MLS is a world recognised bar association in the provision of quality services, fostering advocacy and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Mhango pledged to instil public trust in the legal profession by ensuring that lawyers conduct themselves in a professional manner.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :