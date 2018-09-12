Nankhumwa ‘pardons’ youths who scorned him over academic certificate: Denies being George Malemia

Innuendoes are awash on social media in Malawi, suggesting that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for southern region ‘stole’ the primary school certificate he holds.

Those spreading the allegations say Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, was born George Malemia but adopted his late relative’s name when he ‘adopted’ his Primary School Leaving Certificate in order to gain entry into secondary school.

A video clip featuring two young men has been circulating on the social media giving credence to the allegations.

But in response to the allegations, Nankhumwa has rubbished those advancing them, saying Malawians are free to crosscheck with education institutions that he has been to ascertain his educational qualifications.

Nankhumwa said it is unfortunate that some quarters have launched a smear campaign against him for no apparent reason but has posited that he has no hard feelings against them.

Two days ago, 42 year-old Stanley Munyowa and a colleague, had alleged through a video clip that has gone viral on social media that Nankhumwa is using a Malawi Certificate of Education (MSCE) of his uncle who died in an accident.

The two men went into hiding after the release of the video, saying they were receiving threats.

But on Wednesday, Nankhumwa said the attacks on his personality came to his family and friends as a shock.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that some youths are working under the influence of some opposition figures, to assassinate the characters of their perceived opponents. I don’t think such kind of behaviour will take the country forward,” wrote the youthful minister.

Nankhumwa said he has always advanced issue-based politics “not mudslinging” to gain political mileage.

He stated: “The issue of my academic records and qualifications (not mentioning my Professional qualifications) can easily be checked at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje, Chitundu Primary school in Dedza and Mayani Secondary school in Dedza.

“In all these schools, I had numerous teachers, friends and classmates who would easily corroborate my story, including testimonies of different leadership positions I held that time.”

He said some of his lawyer friends had already started filing a defamation case against the two men but he has since advised them to stop.

“My understanding is that the two men have no any economic activity and they cannot manage to pay millions of kwachas if convicted. They would end up being put in jail a situation that would worsen the economic situation in their homes,” he said.

He added: “And if it is true that some Police officers are hunting for the duo I urge them also to STOP that and let them come back home to lead a normal life. Unconfirmed reports are also indicating that some overzealous supporters went ahead to assault the duo, I order an immediate stop to such behaviour. I for one will never sanction nor condone torturing of any soul using my name.”

He reiterated that he would assure the two maximum protection saying nobody will intimidate them for what they did.

“Let me close by reiterating what I have said before in my rallies that it is politically immoral to use our youths for hate campaign, character assassination and violence. Regardless of our political affiliations we all have one home we call Malawi,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :