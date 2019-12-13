Nankhumwa pays ‘huge thank you’ to DPP regional members for loyalty, hard work

Minister responsible for Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South), Kondwani Nankhumwa, paid a “huge thank you” to the members of the regional committee in the region on Friday, December 13 2019, for their “continued dedication and loyalty to the party and its leadership”.

“I have come here to specially thank you, on behalf of His Excellency President Professor [Peter] Mutharika for your passion, unity and absolute determination in your individual quest for a strong and successful political organization.

“I want to thank you for the incredible hard work in the run-up to the May elections, which ensured that we maintain southern region as DPP’s political bedrock,” he told the members at the party’s regional headquarters in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa said the main hallmark of their campaign in the southern region was “the admirable unity of purpose” that reigned among members of all party structures in the region, from top to bottom, which resulted in the resounding victory for President Mutharika and DPP.

“I wish to reiterate that this unity of purpose is paramount in ensuring that President Mutharika and DPP effectively discharge the momentous and noble duty of governing this country and uplifting the lives of Malawians from the poverty cycle,” he said.

The VP south said in the past few weeks, he has been holding a series of other meetings with leaders from the party’s 25 political districts and 54 constituencies not only to enhance party unity and cohesion but also to thank them as well “for their incredible and remarkable contribution towards the party’s election victory last May”.

“We all have to realize that the fantastic electoral performance last May cannot only be attributed to the regional committee; there were other important players, notably the leadership at branch, area, constituency and district level.

“The leadership at these levels played a pivotal role in ensuring our victory because of their proximity to the rural masses and hence I have felt it incumbent on me to engage them as well,” he said.

The VP south said it was important that party also meets and thank other groups, which are apolitical, but also supported the party during the elections period “and continue to give us post-election support to ensure continued social and economic development”.

“As VP for the region, I will continue to hold these meetings to appreciate challenges besetting our party. I will keep encouraging you to continue flocking together as birds of the same feathers because there are other elections for us to win in the future,” said Nankhumwa, who is also legislator for Mulanje Central constituency.

The regional committee members were drawn from the youth and women’s wing, led by Regional Women and Youth directors, Bertha Nachuma and Yona Mlotha, respectively, and ‘main body’, led by DPP flamboyant Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha.

The three leaders hailed Nankhumwa for striving to keep the party ticking in the region through such interactive meetings as well as his coherent message of loyalty to the President Mutharika and the party, unity and hard work.

