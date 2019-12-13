Court action forces state to fail confiscate corruption convict Lutepo property 

The State says it cannot confiscate the property of corruption convict Oswald Lutepo because of a court action.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala said the state managed to seize Lutepo’s residence and office premises before the convict slapped the state with the court action to stop the seizure.

A court four years ago convicted Lutepo of fraud and money laundering of government money amounting to K4.2 billion.

“We are just waiting for the disposal of the court action to continue with the seizure of his property as ordered by the court,” said Masanjala.

Lutepo was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment with hard labour on his offences.

He came to limelight when he donated 22 vehicles to People’s Party after Joyce Banda ascended to presidency following the sudden death of Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012.

