Nankhumwa preaches to Chakwera in Sona response: ‘You will not prevail against God’
Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said unlike President Lazarus Chakwera who as opposition leader used the Parliamentary podium to attack the country’s leadership, he vowed that he will not attack personalities because he is not used to that.
Nankhumwa was speaking in Parliament on Monday when he was giving an official response to the President’s State of the nation address (Sona) delivered in the House on Friday.
The opposition leader, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for South, cautioned President Chakwera and his government to “tread carefully on wanton firing, redeployment and arrests of innocent and qualified public sector employees for the simple sin that they are sympathetic to the DPP.”
He accused the Chakwera government of sacking a number of Principal secretaries without justification.
“This is uncalled for, retrogressive and anti-development,” he said.
Nankhumwa mentioned a number of PSs that have been redeployed for what he called “no apparent reason except that they are perceived to be DPP sympathizers.”
Among them, he said were; Stuart Ligomeka (from Statutory Corporations to OPC Special Duties), Sungani Mandala (from Accountant General to OPC Special Duties), Ben Botolo (from Foreign Affairs to OPC Special Duties), Hillalio Chimota (from Department of Human Resource to OPC Special Duties), Gertrude Hiwa (from Solicitor General to OPC Special Duties) and Grey Nyandule Phiri (from Agriculture to OPC Special Duties).
Others he said are; Justin Saidi (from Education to OPC Special Duties), Joseph Mwandidya ( removed as PS Lands), Kisswell Dakamau (removed as PS Industry), Macford Somanje (removed as head of National Registration Bureau ), Wilson Moleni , Elvis Thodi (PS Energy ) and Dr Dan Namarika removed as PS for Health.
“It is my sincere hope that the President will soon take heed of a strong legal advice by the Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe that these willy-nilly transfers and dismissals shall soon backfire and cost more poor Malawians as taxpayers,” said Nankhumwa attracting applause for Silungwe from opposition lawmakers.
Nankhumwa also revealed that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje have not yet received letters of appointment from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) as demanded by public employment conditions, yet their colleagues from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and other parties have received their letters of appointment.
Then Nankhumwa, who likes quoting the Bible, gave a sermon of response to the Sona by warning President Chakwera to stop attacking DPP members.
He reminded Chakwera, an Evangelical and former preacher, the scriptures.
“Saul planned to kill David, but he was the first to die before David; Jezebel planned to kill Elijah, but God took him and Jezebel died and was eaten by dogs; Haman planned to hang Mordecai, but he ended up being hanged himself;
“Governors and Satraps in Babylon plotted that Daniel must be eaten by the lions, but they ended up being eaten themselves; Judas planned to kill Jesus, but Judas was the one who died first before Jesus; and Herod the great planned to kill Jesus but he was the first to die,” said Nankhumwa.
The opposition leader continued: “We shall not fear those who plan against our lives because we are aware that there is God in Heaven who has our days recorded in His book.
“We are aware that the devil shall come like a flood but the Spirit of the Lord shall rise up the banner to stop him. Our enemies shall come from one direction but they shall run away in seven directions. We belong to the Highest God and we do not need to be dismayed or confused.”
Nankhumwa said: “If you attack us, you attack God and therefore you will not prevail against God.
“For my fellow DPP and UDF members, I say please take comfort in the word of God from the Bible, Joshua Chapter 1 verse 9 and I quote: ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”
Members from the government side reacted angrily to some of the comments by Nankhumwa and they have ganged up in tearing apart the leader of opposition's response with some bringing in personal attacks, accusing the DPP parliamentary leader of carrying a gun "to terrorise President Chakwera" during the opening of Parliament on Friday.
Nankhumwa must be stupid, when they were looting didn’t they know that God is there? Nankhumwa! Are you drunk? Don’t play innocent.
Even Chisale has a Bible in the prison cell. Ndangodutsamo
Kod maves onse akutuluk lelow adalikut kale lonsel popez kut inu mukuchit zongoganizir kt pali Anthu atha kukuphan nang bwanj simukunen za maves akut kub ai
Taonan bom lamadhal aja sitinkadziw kut mumaonong moter
bwanj lelo simukutuluts maves odzudzula azinzanu akubao
kadet iwe kagwer uko
Mneneri onyenga uyu. Anaba identity ya munthu wakufa and he was heavily involved in corruption. Ngati amawopa Mulungu anafuna kulowa mu parliament ndi loaded pistol chifukwa chiyani? DPP chipani chakuba komanso chasankho sichingawineso chisankho muno mu Malawi.
Can He Look back and What his party Did when It was in power and compare
THE DPP god is a Strange one ,He allows people to Plunder their Country siphoning Billions without mercy ….and they have the audacity to Play Holy …Mentioning people who are there Simplily because they Are Cadets…Anthu ambiri who Deserved such Positions were Frustrated …and that HR guy who was a Gate Keeper to make sure that only One Tribe got Positions and Employment Deserves no Mercy Under a Just God …Enawo were Convicted koma Chisoni titowasungabe …Why must he Lead a Ministry ? Any the DPP god is a strange One….
Nankhumwa, stop being blasphemous. Sorting out the killers, pilferers, rapists and crooks in the DPP can be compared to “attacking God”! Shame on you!
Nakhumwa is saying many malawians are suffering… Since when did u realise that Malawians are suffering?
Nankhumwa is turn mad, he is the one who brought gun to the House, so who is planning to kill someone between u Nankhumwa and Chakwera ??? I think u are feeling pain coz u have started feeling the heat of being on opposition . Dont worry Nankhumwa about the money to compensate those Cadets being fired , it’s our money and we are ready to pay them off but they must get out of our way. U stole billions of Our Taxes already to the extent of killing innocent souls in hospitals due to lack of medicine. Chakwera and… Read more »
Turning the chamber into a church won’t wash away the corruption odour floating around the DPP administration. Wishful statements won’t erase the corruption stains on the DPP regime. Hiding behind biblical verses is simply swimming in a washbasin it doesn’t offer adequate space to outmanoeuvre the ACB grip on the criminals who played god in the name of DPP all the thieves are the right candidates to the five-star hotels like Maula Mikuyu Lumbadzi. When the cadets were abroad spewing violence on the innocent Malawians you looked the other way you never raised your voice in reproaching the DPP hounds… Read more »