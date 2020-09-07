Ombudsman probes Itaye over change of name from Masina, Macra abuses

The Office of the Ombudsman is investigating former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye over allegations that he changed names from Godfrey Masina to Godfrey Itaye and that his recruitment process needs to be scrutinised.

Itaye, who in June this year was deployed to Lilongwe Water Board as chief executive officer, is also expected to answer charges related to abuse of office and fraud which he allegedly committed while he was at Macra.

He was arrested and interrogated about the procurement of K135 million Macra calendars contract and procurement of then governing Democratic Progressive Party cloth by the authority, among others.

And now Ombudsman has asked Macra director general Henry Shamu a 14-day ultimatum to investigate the recruitment of his prefecessor Itaye.

In the letter, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said she had received complaints that Itaye was not fit for employment let alone to be the Macra boss as he had committed crimes while working for National Bank of Malawi.

“Pursuant to section 124 of the Constitution your supporting documentation should be provided together with your response with 14 days from the date of this letter thus not later than the 25th September 2020,” her letter demands.

Chizuma added that Itaye should also be investigated for abuse of office, nepotism, maladministration, tribalism among a litany of offences.

In her letter, the public prot4ector said she had received complaints that Macra was tribalistic, saying board members would ask interviewees districts of origin.

Chizuma also wants investigations into complaints of Itaye’s conflict of interest in the recruitment of a Mr Lisilira, a direct relative of his.

Itaye is also to be investigated for hiring Henry Macheso as Deputy Human Resource, a position which was not on Macra establishment calling it dubious.

The former DG is on record to have allegedly recruited fellow Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) allies without requisite qualifications.

Among those include McDonald Phoya a former High School teacher as Administration Manager who held on to the position of board member of Air Cargo throughout his tenure at Macra.

The alleged dubious appointments include those of Charles Fodya as Head of CERT, Ruth Ngwende Mdala was appointed to the position of Director of Economic Affairs, Timothy Sukali as Director of Postal Services, Dan Datchi was posted as Revenue Assurance Manager, Frank Mdala Universal Access Manager and Vilanti Tambulasi working as Universal Access Officer.

Chizuma said there should also be an investigation into two non-existent posts that of Internal Audit Director held by Fearless Malulu since 2016 and Technical Advisor on Digital Migration held by Benson Tembo since 2014.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares