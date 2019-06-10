Nankhumwa proving to be the rising political star

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has urged all members of the ruling party to continue to be vigilant and to continuously mobilize grassroots support for the party to ensure that its membership continues to broaden across the country, especially in view of the 2024 tripartite elections.

Nankhumwa was speaking at Njamba Park in Blantyre on Sunday at a ‘victory rally’, which DPP organized to thank supporters for re-electing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP MPs and councilors for another five-year term to continue on the social economic development path to uplift the livelihoods of Malawians.

He urged the party rank and file not to relax or to be drunk with power to the extent of forgetting the noble duty of solidifying the party’s support at grassroots across the country.

“I know that victory is a good thing and we are within our rights to celebrate this landmark accomplishment because we worked hard. As we are celebrating, I would like to ask you not to over-indulge yourself to the point of forgetting who you are; we must never forget that politics is always a game of numbers and that we need to continue strengthening our party on the ground so that we continue to record more victories in the future,” said Nankhumwa, urging the people not to relent but to continue investing in hard work on the same level for the sake of the party.

Nankhumwa thanked senior members of the party; the rank and file as well as all its stakeholders for stepping up to the plate and for investing their efforts to ensure that victory for the DPP is possible.

He also thanked President Mutharika, who is President of DPP and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, for creating an enabling environment for the campaign to be well coordinated and managed.

Added Nankhumwa: “I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support and for believing in our vision for Malawi. I would like to assure all of you that we will not disappoint you but to deliver our promise to Malawians so that they benefit from this government through improvement in their socioeconomic status. Above all else, I would like to thank Your Excellency, Sir, for the support that you rendered to me and my team to ensure that we operate without hassles and to come out victorious.”

Nankhumwa was appointed DPP Campaign Chairman for 2019 elections.

Political observers say Nankhumwa’s speech once again proved to be sober and once again proved that he is rapidly becoming the politician of our time.

He is rising as the most clean and issue-based politician in a forest, which in recent times has also seen a sharp rise in hate speeches and scandalizing of political opponents.

Not long ago, DPP’s Director of Election, Ben Phiri, was reprimanded by the party for insulting former First Lady, Patricia Shanil Muluzi, on a campaign trail for no apparent reason. The insults courted sharp criticisms from women lobby groups, including from current First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, who ironically was the one Ben Phiri wanted to please when he insulted Shanil. He actually had to apologize to Shanil and Malawians and eventually withdrew from the campaign trail in shame.

The party’s Regional Governor for the south, Charles Mchacha, also came under heavy criticism from women lobby groups and other stakeholders when he insulted the UTM, saying it was a party whose women supporters are all ‘Mahule’ (prostitutes).

Nankhumwa, on the other hand, has been consistent; a breath of fresh air in his style of messaging. He is always calm and issue based something that has made him to be the rising darling of Malawian politics.

Throughout the last five years, Nankhumwa has grown to be the go-to-man on matters of DPP intra-party politics as well as outside of it. He has proved to be a hard worker, who has delivered everywhere President Mutharika has deployed him.

As Leader of the House in Parliament (the position he took over after George Chaponda fell from grace following MAIZEGATE), Nankhumwa has also been lauded by parliamentarians from government as well as opposition as an epitome of hard work, who always get things done for smooth operation of the august House.

His rise to become Vice President of the ruling party in the southern region, where DPP draws much of its support, is also largely credited to his cool and focused demeanor as a politician. As Vice President in the southern region, he has been a symbol of cohesion in the party; always bringing different factions together towards one vision. He is also loyal and ambitious; something many political commentators say bodes well with the party’s new projection of youths as a majority of voters in this country are youths.

President Mutharika is finishing his second and last term of office. In 2024, he will not be on the ballot, and its supporters are looking to people like the youthful Nankhumwa who is widely believed to carry the hopes of the party, particularly in the 2024 elections.

