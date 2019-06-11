Wanderers go international with commercialisation drive: Partners with Professional Soccer Management

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have intensified their commercialization drive by engaging the services of a global marketing firm known as Professional Soccer Management (PSM) to help the club generate extra income.

The partnership was unveiled on Monday at Wanderers Club House, Lali Lubani Road in Blantyre in the presence of the chairman Gift Mkandawire, general secretary Mike Butao and other officials.

PSM Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Emenegu said his organisations role is to market Be Forward Wanderers outside in Europe and Asia.

He said time has come for Wanderers players to move into the next level to get opportunities to play outside Malawi.

“The fruits that Wanderers will yield are that the team will be able to be in partnership with big clubs in Turkey like Galatasary and Transpor where players will be exported, it’s time now to bring business aspects to the club as key partners will join us and make the team financially independent,” he said.

He also said PSM, which is an Australian company with a branch in South Africa, will be responsible in helping the Nomads to do their pre season tours in Europe and to have exchange programs with coaches and players outside Malawi.

Wanderers Chairperson Gift Mkandawire said the coming in of the new partner will enhance the smooth running of the club as the club will be marketed globally

“I can agree with you that commercialization drive has got an impact in as far as running the club is concerned.

“Our players will be exported to bigger clubs as a result we will get percentages out of the sales made,” he said.

On his part, Butao said they are dreaming big as they want the club to run professionally.

He said the partnership will see many players at the club standing a chance to play outside Africa.

“We are proud that at the moment we have our two players Yamikani Chester (US) and Linje (Japan) plying their trade outside Africa and soon we will export more players,” he said.

Some of the players, the Professional Soccer Management has shown interest to export include hitman Babatunde Adepoju, midfielder Francis Nkonda and Francisco Madinga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :