Malawi Gin  trending with Julius Malema, Simbi: Liquor branded ‘the best in the world’

South Africa’s firebrand politician and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been trending in a YouTube video in which he is with South Africa-based Malawian construction industry mogul Ashan Simbi Phiri captured enjoying local alcoholic beverage, Malawi Gin.

In their conversation, Phiri is heard dictating to Malema on what they have to say in declaring the beverage’s greatness.

In response the outspoken EFF leader holds a Malawi Gin bottle and recommends to imbibers on camera.

“Malawi Gin. Malawi Gin. The best of the world,” the naturalised South African whose biological father originally hailed from Chembe Village, Nkhoma, in Lilongwe, Malawi, while his biological mother originally came from Tonota Village in Botswana, is heard saying in the clip.

On his part, Malema remarked: “Yes, Africa my continent, my country. Africa is not a continent it is a country.”

Many Malawians who have seen the video have commended Simbi Phiri for touting the local product on the continental and global market.

The video purportedly taken by Simbi’s wife, who was heard in the background, was filmed at the businessman’s opulent mansion in the upmarket Waterfall suburb in Johannesburg where Malema is a regular visitor.

Malawi Gin is a product of Malawi Distilleries Limited, also manufacturers of Premier Brandy, Powers No. 1 and Malawi Vodka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :