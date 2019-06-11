Madeira from team manager at Nomads to Mlatho CEO

Maverick sportsman Steve Madeira the former Br Forward Wanderers team manager has been hired by TNM Super League debutantes Mlatho Mponela FC as their chief executive officer.

Madeira, a former soldier who served in the British army, was team manager for Tigers FC before he joined Wanderers where he resigned recently following supporters’ pressure.

He confirmed that Mlatho Mponela has reached out to him to help the club and said he looks forward to the new challenge.

“I am game,” said Madeira.

He added: “I’m looking forward to being their CEO.”

Meanwhile, Wanderers has committed to be paying Madeira’s K7 million debt in instalments and using their share of TNM Super League matches gate revenue to be remitted through Super League of Malawi.

